Pre-Snap Reads 11/26: Seahawks desperate for a win

Seahawks News

Thrust Back Into Starting Lineup, Sidney Jones Coming Off Best Game Yet With Seattle Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Filling in for the injured D.J. Reed, Sidney Jones played his best game in a Seahawks uniform on Sunday. Now, due to another injury in Seattle's secondary, he'll retain his spot in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future and look to build upon his strong performance.

The Huddle Podcast: A Monumental Monday Night

Stacy Rost, Dave Wyman, and Jake Heaps preview Monday Night Football vs. the Washington Football Team.

Curtis Allen’s week twelve watch points (vs Washington) « Seahawks Draft Blog

With the season quickly unraveling we are now transitioning from talking about slim playoff hopes to just scrapping to avoid a first losing season since 2011.

Seahawks in desperation mode heading to Washington - National Football Post

The Seattle Seahawks sure could use some of that Monday night magic.

Pete Carroll-Russell Wilson relationship best it’s ever been | Tacoma News Tribune

Pete Carroll says Russell Wilson’s offseason frustration, finger surgery, Seahawks’ 3-7 season has strengthened their relationship to “the best it’s ever been.”

Week 12 Injury Report: Seahawks at Washington Football Team

Updates on the Seahawks’ injury situation heading into their Week 12 game at Washington.

Heaps: Seahawks ‘passive,’ missing swagger of Pete Carroll’s early years

“Passive is the best word that describes what I’m witnessing with this team right now.” Jakes Heaps said of the Seahawks.

Marshawn Lynch goes back to school for science class

Marshawn Lynch goes back to school for science class in viral video.

Washington Football: Heinicke shows respect to Russell Wilson

Can anyone remember back to the 2012 NFL draft when some said former Wisconsin and N.C. State quarterback Russell Wilson was too short

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers Week 12 Preview: Is L.A. Destined to Get Back in the Win Column? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Previewing the storylines ahead of the Los Angeles Rams' Week 12 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Arizona Cardinals: What I am thankful for - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have the best record in the NFL.

Arizona Cardinals: Anquan Boldin Hall of Fame Semifinalist - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Boldin joins 25 other players under consideration for the Hall Class of 2022.

What 49ers Fans Should be Thankful for - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The complete list of things 49ers fans should be thankful for on Thanksgiving.

49ers News: Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo could return in 2022 - Niners Nation

Kyle Shanahan leaves the door open for Jimmy Garoppolo to start over Trey Lance next year.

Around The NFL

Bills vs. Saints live updates: Score, news, stats, highlights as Josh Allen and Buffalo rout New Orleans - The Athletic

Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes as the Bills (7-4) picked up a blowout win against the Saints.

Dallas Cowboys frustrated by amount of penalties in OT loss to Las Vegas Raiders

The Cowboys and Raiders were penalized a combined 28 times for 276 yards in Thursday night's game.

Matt Nagy thankful for how Chicago Bears handled 'distractions' to pull out win over Detroit Lions

Bears coach Matt Nagy praised his players for putting aside a tumultuous week amid a report about his job status to beat the Lions on a last-second field goal on Thanksgiving.

NFL: Bills, Josh Allen blow out Saints to cap off Thanksgiving

Miss the game because of a turkey nap? You didn't miss much.

Tre'Davious White leaves Buffalo Bills' win over New Orleans Saints with knee injury

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was ruled out after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter of the team's win Thursday against the Saints.

Cowboys Trysten Hill punched Raiders John Simpson after game - ProFootballTalk

NFL Thanksgiving: Bill Belichick, Jonathan Taylor among reasons to be thankful - Sports Illustrated

From Minnesota's Kirk Cousins to Los Angeles' Cooper Kupp, heres one reason why each NFL team should give thanks.

Big pass interference penalty in OT dooms Cowboys, who take another loss to Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys don't have many answers lately.

NFL draft steal: Chiefs rookie Creed Humphrey acing job of protecting Patrick Mahomes

Comprehensive National Football League news, scores, standings, fantasy games, rumors, and more.

Thanksgiving Open Discussion | Football Outsiders

Thanksgiving football! Bears (3-7) at Lions (0-9-1)! Raiders (5-5) at Cowboys (7-3)! Bills (6-4) at Saints (5-5)!

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 25

Reinforcements could be on the way for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare to face the AFC North-rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

