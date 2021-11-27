Seahawks at Washington Football Team predictions: Pundits largely backing WFT

The Seattle Seahawks are in the basement of the NFC yet not completely out of the playoff hunt, because this conference is filled with teams that aren’t that good. But they have to win against Washington Football Team or else we can start writing the eulogy on the season. You ain’t coming back from 3-8.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks are now 1-point underdogs against WFT, having previously opened up as 2-point favorites. The over/under is 46.5 points, a total the Seahawks haven’t come close to hitting in any of their games since their overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As for the straight-up picks, it’s pretty clearly in WFT’s favor. The folks over at The Athletic are overwhelmingly picking the home side, although Michael-Shawn Dugar is sticking with the team he covers.

Over at CBS Sports, everyone but Jamie Eisenberg has the Seahawks losing.

Six of ESPN’s ten analysts are going with WFT to win their third straight and, quite quietly, make the NFC East very much up for grabs again. Don’t forget that Dallas’ recent slump puts both the Eagles and WFT (with a win) in striking distance.

At a local level, three of the four Seattle Times columnists picked the Seahawks. You can yell at Larry Stone if he’s wrong on Monday.

I’m going with the Seahawks but have little confidence in the pick. Seattle is not a good team until they prove otherwise and WFT has been playing better football as of late.

Here are our predictions courtesy of Tallysight: