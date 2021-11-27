Pre-Snaps Reads 11/27: 7-0 is the mantra

Seahawks News

Is the Pete Carroll-Russell Wilson era over? 5 early Seahawks offseason questions – The Athletic

ICYMI: The Seahawks aren't mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet, but at 3-7, the outlook is grim. Here's what they should be pondering.

Seahawks at Washington Football Team spread, odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions for NFL Week 12 Monday Night Football – The Athletic

See odds, expert selections and storylines for the Week 12 Monday Night Football matchup between the Seahawks and Washington Football Team.

Effective in Small Sample, DeeJay Dallas Should Be Getting More Action in Seattle Seahawks' Offense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

It's time for the Seahawks to find out what they have on the back end of their roster, starting with running back DeeJay Dallas.

Friday Round-Up: Doug Baldwin On Life, Identity Away From Football

The Seahawks Legend joined the ‘Seahawks Man 2 Man’ podcast for a wide-ranging discussion on his personal life since retirement.

Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Previewing Seahawks at Washington

The Seahawks head east for Monday Night Football vs. the Washington Football Team. Jen Mueller and John Boyle break down the prime time matchup.

Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf Seahawks rallying cry: go 7-0 | Tacoma News Tribune

The sunken Seahawks are 3-7. Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf, Duane Brown, Gerald Everett, Pete Carroll have a rallying cry: go 7-0 to finish the season.

NFC West News

49ers news: Nick Bosa is on pace to surpass his historic rookie 2019 season - Niners Nation

Bosa can put himself in the running for Defensive Player of the Year with a strong second half.

Why 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Has Struggled Against the Vikings - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled against the Minnesota Vikings both times he has faced them.

Being thankful for the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 - Revenge of the Birds

We are through Thanksgiving but that does not mean we are done giving Thanks.

A Cardinals Rooting Guide During the Bye Week - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are on their bye week, but that shouldn't anyone from sitting on the couch and rooting for teams to lose.

Sean McVay Provides Encouraging Update on Odell Beckham Jr. Learning the Los Angeles Rams' Offense - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

How much of Odell Beckham Jr. will Los Angeles Rams fans see in Week 12 when the team heads to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers?

Rams News: LA vs Green Bay - top two questions before the Packers Week 12 game - Turf Show Times

This game will impact both teams heading into the second half of the season and ahead of the playoffs.

Around The NFL

Life in the RedZone: An exhausting, exhilarating NFL Sunday with Scott Hanson – The Athletic

Hanson makes hosting NFL Network’s whiparound Sunday spectacle — and holding his bladder — look easy, and it is most certainly not.

NFL Week 12 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more

What to watch for in every game. Bold predictions. Fantasy advice. Key stats to know. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for Week 12.

Josh Rosen finds peace, perspective in Atlanta and a mentor in Rich Gannon

Maligned and misunderstood, Josh Rosen seems to be fitting in with the Atlanta Falcons as the backup to Matt Ryan. It's a far cry from his first three years in the league.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers doesn't practice because of toe injury but will play vs. Los Angeles Rams

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a nonparticipant all week in practice but is set to play against the Rams on Sunday despite his fractured toe.

NFL roundup: Raiders thankful to escape Dallas with OT win - National Football Post

Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal with 4:28 left in overtime and the Las Vegas Raiders ended a three-game losing streak with a 36-33 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at Arlington, Texas.

NFL betting: Tom Brady is significant favorite to win MVP, and he will be hard to catch

It has seemed inevitable since early this season that Tom Brady would win NFL MVP.

Patriots-Colts, Raiders-Browns get Saturday NFL flex treatment, Broncos-Chiefs moved to prime time

ICYMI: The NFL made a schedule announcement for Week 15 on Tuesday with two games now slated for Saturday instead of Sunday.

NFL draft makeover: Raiders' makeover must focus on fixing 2020 draft disaster

Comprehensive National Football League news, scores, standings, fantasy games, rumors, and more.

Matthew Judon Declares War on Mac and Cheese | Football Outsiders

The pros and cons of one of Thanksgiving's more controversial side dishes.

What Jaguars must do to help struggling Trevor Lawrence; Cowboys' Micah Parsons for DPOY?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains what the Jaguars need to do to help Trevor Lawrence rebound from a rough first 10 games of his NFL career.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 26

The Cowboys' offensive gameplan could be in for changes due to a notable injury to a significant player. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Friday.

Joe Judge uses rules loophole to avoid naming interim Giants OC

Coach Joe Judge and the New York Giants are going to extreme measures to avoid naming an interim offensive coordinator for Sunday's game.