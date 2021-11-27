Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas will play for WFT on Monday vs the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks did not practice Thursday, taking the day off to celebrate Thanksgiving. However, it was back to the practice field on Friday, with an alarming number of key players held out of practice due to injury. Obviously it will be important to see how many of the Hawks who did not practice Friday are on the practice field Saturday for the final on field work leading up to the Monday Night Football game against the Washington Football Team.

Seahawks injury report for today: pic.twitter.com/tDuLYuc73W — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) November 27, 2021

Washington, however, was at practice Friday and on Saturday Ron Rivera delivered some positive news about the health of a couple of their key pass catchers in tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Curtis Samuel ahead of Monday’s contest.

Looking like Logan Thomas will be activated and Curtis Samuel will play Monday vs. Seattle. Both will be on pitch counts if they're able to go. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2021

Samuel signed a sizable three year, $34.5 million dollar contract with Washington this past offseason after departing the Carolina Panthers, but has been banged up for almost the entirety of 2021. He’s played in just a pair of games, catching just four passes for 19 yards in that time.

Thomas has also had injury problems for most of the year. He’s appeared in four games, with 12 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns . When healthy he’s proven to be an effective tight end, and hopes were high among many fans following a career best 2020 where he was targeted 110 times and hauled in six touchdowns.

Both Samuel and Thomas healthy will give Washington a significant boost on Monday night, returning to complement their top receiver, Terry McLaurin. The Seattle corners will have their hands full.