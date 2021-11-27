Damien Lewis, Rashaad Penny atop long list of Seahawks who will miss MNF

On Monday the Seattle Seahawks will face the Washington Football Team in a matchup of 2020 playoff teams that have struggled so far in 2021, but which are moving in different directions following a bye in Week 9. The Football Team has recorded consecutive wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers following their week off, while on the flip side the Hawks have fallen to both the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals the past two weeks.

The teams could also be said to be moving in different directions when it comes to the health of the roster, as reports earlier Saturday have Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas expected to take the field for the WFT. On the flip side, the Seahawks are slated to be without several more notable members of the roster.

Here’s the Seahawks’ final injury report of the week, including today’s participation: pic.twitter.com/pqXdMMtHDL — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 27, 2021

So, Damien Lewis, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, Jamarco Jones and Tre Brown have all been ruled out. Brown, of course, had season ending surgery earlier this week, so his absence is not a surprise. Some had hoped that Penny and Homer might be able to play, but it appears as though the pair likely did not travel to D.C. with the team.

The fact that Lewis will not play helps explain why the Seahawks opted to protect practice squad guard Phil Haynes earlier this week, and who could be elevated to the 53 man roster Monday afternoon as depth.