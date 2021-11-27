Seahawks promote Phil Haynes, activate Nigel Warrior

In advance of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Washington Football Team, the Seattle Seahawks made several roster moves Saturday.

For Hawks fans who have long wanted to see what Phil Haynes can do on the offensive line, he might get a chance on Monday after earning a promotion from the practice squad. It’s possible that Haynes could be filling a depth role behind Kyle Fuller on the roster, and as tends to be the case when it comes to personnel planning, the team has been tight lipped. As noted in the press release issued by the Hawks, Haynes takes the spot on the roster that was created when Jamarco Jones was moved to injured reserve with back issues. Jones has battled back issues for most of the season, so it’s possible he could return in a few weeks if his back heals up.

Also moved to the 53 man roster was Nigel Warrior, who will slide in as cornerback depth with Tre Brown moving to injured reserve. Brown, of course, had knee surgery earlier this week and will miss the remainder of the season as he recovers from patellar tendon surgery.