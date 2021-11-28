Pre-Snap Reads 11/28: How is it that the Seahawks are so ineffective on 3rd down?

Seahawks News

Seahawks Injury Report: Run game hit hard as RBs, linemen ruled out

The Seahawks can't exactly afford any more bad news after losing Chris Carson for the season. Unfortunately, the hits keep on coming.

Huard: Seahawks have a 2-pronged problem on defense

Think it's a lack of sacks that are holding the Seahawks back on defense? Brock Huard explains how there's more to the story.

Week 12 Key Matchups: Seahawks at Washington Football Team

Taking a look at three matchups that could make the difference in Monday night’s game at Washington.

Analysis: The Tape Behind Seattle Seahawks' Third Down Failures - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks, as an offense, went 2-for-10 on third down in their 23-13 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday, continuing their dreadful year in such situations. Matty F. Brown looks at the tape and explains why these struggles are still present.

NFC West News

Rams favored heading into their week 12 matchup but experts like Packers - Revenge of the Birds

With the Arizona Cardinals on a bye this week and the Seattle Seahawks a distant memory at this point in regards to the division, we are going to take a look at the expert picks for the two games...

49ers news: Is this the best four-game stretch of Jimmy Garoppolo’s career? - Niners Nation

With the 49ers' backs against the wall, Jimmy G has put together one of the best stretches of his career.

Why the 49ers are Super Bowl Contenders - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why there's still hope the San Francisco 49ers can win a Super Bowl this season.

Armed with Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay ready for showdown vs. Matt LaFleur

As young assistants on Washington’s coaching staff, Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur aspired to draw up and call plays for the most talented and experienced quarterbacks in the NFL.

Rams vs Packers: Bold Predictions for an NFC playoff preview - Turf Show Times

LA is 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Around The NFL

What could ultimately make Chargers QB Justin Herbert the best of the young, talented crop at his position – The Athletic

Justin Herbert is being groomed to play quarterback the way that we've seen so many who have played at elite levels for 10-plus years play.

Making sense of NFL stats in the 17-game era: 'The highest does not mean the best' – The Athletic

Individual records will be broken now that there's an extra game, so how should we view the new marks?

From the Patriots' Mac Jones to the Jets' Zach Wilson, inside the first season of 10 NFL rookie QBs

Jones has the Patriots on a roll while some other rookie QBs are struggling. NFL Nation assesses all 10 first-year signal callers, and looks at what's ahead.

Griffin Carroll: NFL Week 12 TD prop picks - National Football Post

As we prepare for Week 12 in the NFL, I’m returning with touchdown scorer props for the Sunday slate.

Ravens make multiple roster moves on Saturday

The Cleveland Browns were very active on Saturday with the activation of Kareem Hunt and Jack Conklin, waiving two players to make room for them and elevating two from their practice squad for Sunday’s game. Their counterpart Sunday was also busy making moves for their roster on Sunday.

Texans 100: Facts and figures for Week 12 against the Jets

The Houston Texans take on the New York Jets Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 27

Steelers CB Joe Haden, initially listed as questionable after being limited with a foot injury for most of the week, has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.

Bill Belichick has big complaint about Pro Football Hall of Fame

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick does not like the criteria the Pro Football Hall of Fame uses to select nominees.