Seahawks elevate Josh Johnson, Gavin Heslop from practice squad

Following the announcement from the Seattle Seahawks that running backs Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer would be out for Monday Night’s game against the Washington Football Team, the Hawks have elevated rookie undrafted free agent Josh Johnson, as well as cornerback Gavin Heslop who can be an emergency backup in case something happens to either D.J. Reed or Sidney Jones.

The move to elevate Johnson comes after the Seahawks have experienced a plethora of backfield injuries, including Chris Carson going to IR, Alex Collins being on the injury report all week, and the two aforementioned players out for Monday. Second year back DeeJay Dallas will also be active tonight along with Collins and Johnson and is the only running back that was on the roster and fully healthy all week.

Johnson and B.J. Emmons, the two running backs on the Seahawks practice squad, were both signed after the draft as UDFA’s, but Emmons spent camp with the Raiders and was signed to Seattle's practice squad this week as a clear depth move with all of the injuries.