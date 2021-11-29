Pre-Snap Reads 11/29: Gameday!

“Calmer than you are, Dude.”

Seahawks News

Seattle Overload, Episode 14: Thanksgiving Weekend Seattle Seahawks Q&A, Part 2 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks are getting set for a Monday night bout with the Washington Football Team, but first: Matty F. Brown, Griffin Sturgeon and Ty Dane Gonzalez wrap up their special Seattle Overload Q&A session.

Clayton: Seahawks' struggling offense has 2 big issues to fix

The NFL has evolved into a game built around red zone success and third down conversions. That’s where the 3-7 Seahawks are in trouble.

Picks And Predictions For Week 12 Matchup Against The Washington Football Team

Local and national media members make their picks for our Week 12 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

D.J. Reed Ready To Go; Five Seahawks Ruled Out For Monday Night Game At Washington

Injury updates from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ahead of his team’s trip to Washington.

Sunday notes: Draft, Russell Wilson & more « Seahawks Draft Blog

Draft, Russell Wilson & more

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Seahawks-Washington

NFL.com's Adam Maya breaks down four things to watch for when the Washington Football Team hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

Wilson, Seahawks can be one game out of playoffs with win | Tacoma News Tribune

With a win Monday night at Washington (4-6) Russell Wilson, the 3-7 Seahawks would be one game out of a playoff spot. Can they capitalize on this unlikely shot?

NFC West News

Report: Oklahoma Sooners to Target Kliff Kingsbury in Head Coach Search - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

After losing head coach Lincoln Riley, the Oklahoma Sooners are searching for a new head coach. Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly a target for the university.

Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals get to bye week at 9-2, Pro Bowl voting opens up strong, Cardinals defense and more - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Sunday one and all.

49ers win a high-scoring thriller 34-26 over the Vikings - Niners Nation

What a game....

San Francisco 49ers 34, Minnesota Vikings 26: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position after their 34-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Los Angeles Rams Fail to Get Back on Track in Week 12 Loss to Green Bay Packers, 36-28 - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have now dropped three consecutive games, falling to a 7-4 record.

This isn't the L.A. story Rams expected to be telling

This isn't the story the Rams wanted to be telling at this point. It wasn’t supposed to involve demoralizing turnovers, inexplicable lapses in concentration and a team full of stars moping after humbling losses.

Rams-Packers Instant Reaction: That was UNACCEPTABLE by Sean McVay - Turf Show Times

Not going to cut it.

Around The NFL

Browns vs. Ravens live updates: Sunday Night Football score, news as Baltimore edges Cleveland, moves to 8-3 - The Athletic

Breaking NFL news and in-depth analysis from the best newsroom in sports. Follow your favorite teams. Get the latest injury updates, trade analysis, draft info and more from around the league.

NFL playoff picture: Updated standings after Packers, Patriots win big in Week 12 – The Athletic

The 49ers are surging in an increasingly tight NFC West, and the AFC South is very much in question between the Titans and Colts.

Struggling Cam Newton benched by Carolina Panthers in fourth quarter of blowout loss

The Panthers benched Cam Newton in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins after he completed just 5 of 21 pass attempts and threw two interceptions.

Teddy Bridgewater shows 'toughness' in return from injury as Broncos beat Chargers

Teddy Bridgewater returned from a lower right leg injury to help lead the Broncos to a victory over division rival Los Angeles.

Giants take advantage of Eagles turnovers to prevail - National Football Post

Daniel Jones passed for 202 yards and a touchdown and the New York Giants forced four turnovers to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 13-7 Sunday at East Rutherford, N.J.

Despite gaining a 'COVID toe' and losing the Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit, Packers have top playoff seed in sight

They slow-rolled the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes into oblivion. The starting quarterback suffered a self-described "COVID toe" that was really a broken pinky on his foot. And they lost Elgton Jenkins, a Pro Bowl offensive lineman, to a season-ending knee injury.

Lamar Jackson throws four interceptions but Browns still can't beat the Ravens

When you pick off the opposing quarterback four times, you need to win. The Cleveland Browns couldn't do it.

Mark Davis hasn't started his search for a new Raiders coach - ProFootballTalk

Raiders owner Mark Davis got a head start when it comes to hiring his next coach. Davis has not yet begun to use it.

Week 12 Open Discussion | Football Outsiders

Sunday is full of big games, including Tampa Bay (7-3) at Indianapolis (6-5), Tennessee (8-3) at New England (7-4), and Minnesota (5-5) at San Francisco (5-5).

2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 12 action.

Baker Mayfield thinks Lamar Jackson's mom is intimidating

Baker Mayfield finds Lamar Jackson's mom Felicia Jones to be intimidating according to what NBC's announcers said.