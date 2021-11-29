Seahawks-Washington Football Team 2021 NFL season: Kickoff time, TV coverage, radio, live stream, odds

The Seattle Seahawks (3-7) have their backs against the wall. Yes, the NFC is astoundingly weak but there is almost no way they can overcome losing to the Washington Football Team (4-6) on Monday Night Football.

Since Russell Wilson’s return to the lineup from injury, the Seahawks have scored just 13 points and struggled to generate anything resembling a decent looking offense. The defense, which performed admirably against the Green Bay Packers, collapsed against the Arizona Cardinals and lost corner Tre Brown for the season. On the plus side, D.J. Reed will return for this game at Washington, the site of the last time a Seahawks cornerback (Reed) intercepted a pass.

Washington finds itself on a two-game winning streak, including a stunning upset of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only are Taylor Heinicke and company within a game of equaling the Minnesota Vikings’ record for the final wild card spot, they would be just two games back of the suddenly slumping Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, and they’ve yet to play them.

Anyway, today is Russell Wilson’s 33rd birthday. How about we celebrate with a win to end this slump?

Here are all the details you need on this Monday night’s matchup, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Monday, November 29th, 2021

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

Channel: ESPN/KIRO-7

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick (reporter: Lisa Salters)

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, Maryland

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional TV and radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible, Dave Wyman (Reporters: Jen Mueller, John Clayton) | Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner on Westwood One

Current 53-man roster: Click here

Opposition site: Hogs Haven

Odds

Seahawks are +1 underdogs and the over/under is set at 47 points, according to DraftKings sportsbook

Seahawks 2021 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12: W 28-16 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 2, 9/19: L 33-30 (OT) vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 3, 9/26: L 30-17 at Minnesota Vikings

October

Week 4, 10/3: W 28-21 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 5, 10/7 (Thu): L 26-17 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 6, 10/17: L 23-20 (OT) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 7, 10/25 (Mon): L 13-10 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8, 10/31: W 31-7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

November

Week 9, 11/7: BYE

Week 10, 11/14: L 17-0 at Green Bay Packers

Week 11, 11/21: L 23-13 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 12, 11/29: at Washington Football Team (5:15 PM PT, ESPN)

December

Week 13, 12/5: vs. San Francisco 49ers (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

Week 14, 12/12: at Houston Texans (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 16, 12/26: vs. Chicago Bears (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/2: vs. Detroit Lions (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/9: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, FOX)