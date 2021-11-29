Seahawks-Washington Football Team 2021 NFL season: Kickoff time, TV coverage, radio, live stream, odds

The Seattle Seahawks (3-7) have their backs against the wall. Yes, the NFC is astoundingly weak but there is almost no way they can overcome losing to the Washington Football Team (4-6) on Monday Night Football.
Since Russell Wilson’s return to the lineup from injury, the Seahawks have scored just 13 points and struggled to generate anything resembling a decent looking offense. The defense, which performed admirably against the Green Bay Packers, collapsed against the Arizona Cardinals and lost corner Tre Brown for the season. On the plus side, D.J. Reed will return for this game at Washington, the site of the last time a Seahawks cornerback (Reed) intercepted a pass.
Washington finds itself on a two-game winning streak, including a stunning upset of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only are Taylor Heinicke and company within a game of equaling the Minnesota Vikings’ record for the final wild card spot, they would be just two games back of the suddenly slumping Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, and they’ve yet to play them.
Anyway, today is Russell Wilson’s 33rd birthday. How about we celebrate with a win to end this slump?
Here are all the details you need on this Monday night’s matchup, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:
TV Schedule
Date: Monday, November 29th, 2021
Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT
Channel: ESPN/KIRO-7
Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick (reporter: Lisa Salters)
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, Maryland
Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional TV and radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)
Radio Announcers: Steve Raible, Dave Wyman (Reporters: Jen Mueller, John Clayton) | Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner on Westwood One
Online Streaming: Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | WatchESPN | YoutubeTV
Current 53-man roster: Click here
Opposition site: Hogs Haven
Odds
Seahawks are +1 underdogs and the over/under is set at 47 points, according to DraftKings sportsbook
