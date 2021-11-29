Rashaad Penny, Robert Nkemdiche inactive for Monday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks had results around the NFL go their way over the weekend, leading to a Monday Night Football showdown against the Washington Football Team that could see the Hawks finish Week 12 just a game out of the final Wild Card spot.

However, talking about anything beyond the game against WFT is getting ahead of things because Seattle still has a steep hill to climb in order to be able to right the 2021 season. They won’t be any closer to making the postseason if they are unable to come up with a victory on the east against a 4-6 team looking to make its own playoff push in the coming weeks.

In any case, when the Seahawks take to the field they will be without several more notable names, including Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, Damien Lewis and Robert Nkemdiche. Penny, Homer and Lewis were, of course, declared out ahead of time due to injury, while Nkemdiche is a healthy scratch yet again.

So, the full list of inactives is: