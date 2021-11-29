Filed under: 2021 NFL Season: Seahawks at Washington 1st Quarter game thread By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Nov 29, 2021, 4:38pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2021 NFL Season: Seahawks at Washington 1st Quarter game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images If the Seattle Seahawks win then they’re in the thick of this sad, pathetic NFC playoff race. Lose and they’re just sad. SEA!!!! Loading comments...
Loading comments...