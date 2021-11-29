Seahawks’ slim playoff hopes mercifully dashed in 17-15 loss to Washington Football Team

And that’s the season. The Seattle Seahawks (3-8) are done for after a 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team (5-6) on Monday Night Football.

Russell Wilson’s 33rd birthday was one to forget. He threw for two touchdowns and was 20/31 for 247 yards but he was atrocious for most of the night. And with the game on the line, while he engineered a 97-yard touchdown drive that more than tripled their 2nd half offensive output, his two-point conversion pass for overtime was picked off by Kendall Fuller. Poor ball placement proved costly and Freddie Swain couldn’t be the hero after getting the tying TD.

DK Metcalf had just 1 catch and wasn’t even targeted until the 3rd quarter. Tyler Lockett had a strong start but was quiet after that. Gerald Everett had the first touchdown of the game in one of the few bright spots of another wretched offensive display.

The defense had its struggles early but they made some clutch red zone and short yardage stops and when you’re out there for what seems like 95 hours of game time, you will get tired. I’m tired of watching this team that’s for sure.

Props to former Seahawks RB JD McKissic who had both of Washington’s touchdowns but was carted off after a scary collision with Quandre Diggs. All the best to him!

1st Half

Dueling three-and-outs to start the game. You better believe this is a primetime television showdown. Washington’s second possession saw them go about 70 yards in 15 plays and take off well over nine minutes off the clock. That bend but don’t break worked out to the tune of a chipshot field goal for Joey Slye. 3-0 WFT.

Back came the Seahawks with a 6-play, 75-yard drive that included two, yes two third down conversions. The first one was a Russell Wilson deep shot to an open Tyler Lockett for 55 yards, then the second one was a touchdown to Gerald Everett to give the Seahawks the lead. 7-3 Seahawks.

.@TDLockett12 left 'em in the dust and took it 55 yards.



ESPN

710 ESPN Seattle

https://t.co/mxF7cZvkVt pic.twitter.com/TdS9pp39AB — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 30, 2021

A little bit of space is all @DangeRussWilson needs to find @lightningstrk12 for the TD!



#SEAvsWAS on ESPN pic.twitter.com/8zd362zfJH — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 30, 2021

After the two teams traded punts, Washington had a promising drive going for them... and then Heinicke threw a dangerous pass that was tipped by Bobby Wagner, caught by Logan Thomas, then jarred free by Quandre Diggs and into the waiting arms of Jamal Adams for his second pick of the season!

The enjoyment lasted two plays. Tyler Lockett caught a 39-yard crosser, then Alex Collins’ catch-and-run resulted in a lost fumble. Landon Collins (no relation) punched the ball free. Then things got ridiculous.

Washington was seemingly stopped on 3rd down before a weak Ugo Amadi holding penalty was called to extend the drive. Then two plays later a completion to DeAndre Carter got an additional 15 yards after an absurd roughing the passer call against Rasheem Green. Suddenly with a minute left in the half WFT were in the red zone. JD McKissic scored on a screen to give Washington a 9-7 lead... and suddenly it was tied after Rasheem Green blocked the PAT and the big man rumbled all the way for two points! 9-9.

Petition to make all big man returns count for six. What a play by @ras_green!



#SEAvsWAS on ESPN pic.twitter.com/EfqRrjwCrP — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 30, 2021

Joey Slye also got injured on the runback so WFT had to use their punter Tress Way to be kicker the rest of the way.

2nd Half

Seattle started the 2nd half with, as expected, a three-and-out. A terrible throw by Wilson to Gerald Everett killed the drive. Washington took the lead on a 73-yard drive without any penalties aiding them. JD McKissic ran it in from 8 yards out to take the lead, then WFT got the 2-point conversion from Antonio Gibson. Remember that Joey Slye got injured hence no PAT attempt. 17-9 WFT.

Oh yeah another three-and-out. Lots of punting from both teams for literally the remainder of the 3rd quarter. Just nothing but punts from the Seahawks through the 4th quarter, too. Washington had many opportunities to put the game on ice and couldn’t do it. But they finally did after starting with possession at their own 13. A nice and healthy 8+ minute drive with a heavy dose of Antonio Gibson on the ground. With Slye out, a 4th and 4 go for it situation saw Heinicke complete to a wide open DeAndre Carter to set up a goal-to-go. On 4th and goal, Rivera still went for it instead of a chippy with Tress Way. Heinicke threw a nice touchdown to Logan Thomas who made a difficult grab with Jamal Adams in coverage. OR NOT! Ruled incomplete.

97 yards to go in 2:19 with no timeouts for Seattle. They get bailed out on a 3rd down DPI and then Wilson takes one of the worst sacks imaginable. Could’ve thrown it away and didn’t. Checkdown to Dallas and then Metcalf’s first catch! Into Washington territory with 1:02 left. Incomplete pass, then an Everett catch but inbounds and under :40 to go with the clock ticking. TOUCHDOWN SWAIN!!! WHAT IN THE WORLD! FROM 32 YARDS OUT! Then he got picked in the end zone on the 2PC throwing it to Swain.

But wait! Seattle gets the onside kick! Gavin Heslop on the recovery... but illegal formation forces a rekick! Second attempt not recovered. 17-15 Washington FINAL.

Seahawks injury report

Everyone was healthy it seemed.

Next week’s opponent

The Seahawks will return home in search of a season sweep against the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) at 1:25 PM PT (CBS) on Sunday, December 5th.