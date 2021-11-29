Video: Seahawks’ Rasheem Green pulls off rare feat on epic PAT block and two-point return

Seahawks fourth year defensive lineman Rasheem Green housed a blocked PAT for nearly 80 yards for a pair of points to tie the game at 9-9 before halftime in Washington. And those words aren’t uttered often these days.

Petition to make all big man returns count for six. What a play by @ras_green!



#SEAvsWAS on ESPN pic.twitter.com/EfqRrjwCrP — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 30, 2021

Rasheem Green reached a max speed of 18.41 mph on his blocked extra point return, traveling 94 yards to the end zone.



This was the fastest max speed reached by a DL as a ball carrier since Jadeveon Clowney in Week 4, 2019 (18.59 mph).#StatThat | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/xdGR5IkNsd — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 30, 2021

He did so with some incredible speed as well, just landing under the mark of a former Seahawk, Jadeveon Clowney, who ran at just a little bit of a faster rate when he was with Seattle a couple of years ago.

Now, how rare is this, do you ask? He’s in some uncharted territory.

Rasheem Green pulled off a rare hat trick on his blocked PAT return conversion.



It was the first defensive conversion since 2019 and the 11th overall since 2015.



Of the 11, 7 have been on blocked PATs.



Green is the first player to block, recover & score on the return. pic.twitter.com/PetND5vQyy — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 30, 2021

Green pulled off a rare feat. It has been two years since a PAT was returned for two, and only one of a couple handfuls in the first five years.

To be the first player ever to block, recover and score on the return? Quite the Seahawks type play. Green puts himself in the history books with that one.