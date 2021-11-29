 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Video: Seahawks’ Rasheem Green pulls off rare feat on epic PAT block and two-point return

By Lyle Goldstein
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks fourth year defensive lineman Rasheem Green housed a blocked PAT for nearly 80 yards for a pair of points to tie the game at 9-9 before halftime in Washington. And those words aren’t uttered often these days.

He did so with some incredible speed as well, just landing under the mark of a former Seahawk, Jadeveon Clowney, who ran at just a little bit of a faster rate when he was with Seattle a couple of years ago.

Now, how rare is this, do you ask? He’s in some uncharted territory.

Green pulled off a rare feat. It has been two years since a PAT was returned for two, and only one of a couple handfuls in the first five years.

To be the first player ever to block, recover and score on the return? Quite the Seahawks type play. Green puts himself in the history books with that one.

