Seahawks open as home underdogs again, this time to 49ers

After weeks of debate about whether or not the Seattle Seahawks would make the playoffs - and, to a lesser extent, whether or not Seattle would host a playoff game, we now have the definitive answer ...

YES! But only because “The playoffs start NOW!”

After dropping their third straight game, losing for the fifth time in their last six outings, and falling to 3-8 with a mere six games left in the season, Seattle’s search for answers returns to the friendly confines of Lumen Field.

We will, of course, ignore the fact that the Seahawks are well-below .500 at home this season, with their lone win coming against the Jacksonville Jaguars - one of only three teams, league-wide, with a worse record than Seattle. We will also ignore the fact that Russell Wilson hasn’t won a home game in almost a year.

Note: Wilson’s last home win was against the Rams on December 27th, 2020).

Instead, we will lean into the Seahawks’ clichéd mantra of going 0-1 each week ... oops, I mean going 1-0 each week ... as we look ahead to what should be a “fun” matchup with a San Francisco 49ers team that is expected to be without the services of uber-wideout Deebo Samuel (who, despite a groin injury, might still have more targets than DK Metcalf this week).

Snide facetiousness aside, let’s talk about what we can expect on Sunday afternoon, in what was supposed to be a primetime game, before the NFL wisely flexed it out of that slot.

SPOILER.

That, in a word, is what we can expect on Sunday. The Seahawks get a chance to play spoiler by (hopefully) taking the season series against a better-than-expected 9ers team while simultaneously trying to spoil the New York Jets’ hopes of having two Top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Yep, that’s what Seattle’s season has come to.

Sad, but true.

DraftKings Sportsbook had Seattle as 2-1/2-point home underdogs versus San Francisco before the Seahawks’ latest flub-fest on Monday Night Football.

Now, the line is 4 points - which (a) seems generous, and (b) is a good reminder that betting lines do move.

Given the fact that Seattle has basically been a coin-flip against the spread this season, how many points the betting public gets (or gives) in this matchup might make a difference.

Straight-up, the moneyline is San Francisco -195 and Seattle +165.

The Over/Under is 45.5 points - which is basically a touchdown lower than it was when these two teams played in Week 4. Coincidentally, that was the last time a Seahawks game topped a combined 45.5 points. Just sayin’.

__________

