Post-Snap Reads 11/30: Seahawks have NFC’s 2nd worst record after latest loss

M’s made some news today! #goms

Seahawks News

Fast Facts: Seahawks fall to Washington 17-15 for 6th loss in last 7 games

The Seahawks' problems are as evident as ever after Monday's 17-15 loss on the road to the Washington Football Team.

Gustafson: The 4 big concerns after Seahawks' 17-15 loss to WFT

After the Seahawks lost for the sixth time over their last seven games, 710Sports.com's Brandon Gustafson breaks down the big issues.

Desperation is upon Seahawks Monday; talent is not – Sportspress Northwest

When last they played the Washington Football Team, at the Loo Dec. 20, 2020, the Seahawks won ugly, 20-15, improving their record to 10-4 and clinching their eighth playoff appearance in the previous nine seasons.

Russell Wilson's struggles, future in Seattle now Seahawks' biggest questions after latest loss - Seattle Seahawks- ESPN

Forget the playoffs, the Seahawks are done following Monday's loss at Washington and may have bigger problems.

Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Rally Late But Fall Short In MNF Loss To Washington

Notes and takeaways from a Week 12 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Open thread: Seahawks @ WFT « Seahawks Draft Blog

A reminder that I am not staying up until 5am to watch the game tonight (a decision I wrestled with but I’ve got a big working week and can’t afford a three-hour sleep day). I’ll be waking up a bit earlier to watch the game on replay and will post some thoughts on the blog then. There will be no instant reaction live stream this week.

Seahawks season is likely over after Russell Wilson struggles again in loss at Washington

Seattle's Russell Wilson rushed back from finger surgery. The Seahawks have looked bad on offense for most of his first three games back, and after another loss that has ended any realistic shot to make the playoffs, it's worth wondering if Wilson will finish the season.

Washington vs. Seattle Monday Night Thread: A future HOF QB versus Russell Wilson - Niners Nation

Seattle has lost two in a row.

2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Washington's win over Seahawks on Monday night

Led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke and running back Antonio Gibson, Washington dominated time of possession and grinded its way to a 17-15 victory as Russell Wilson and the Seahawks came up short despite a last-minute touchdown drive..

NFC West News

Cardinals Have Ideal Stretch of Games to Finish 2021 Season - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Following their bye week, the Arizona Cardinals have quite the favorable stretch to end the regular season.

Red Rain: K2 to OU? Key 2022 Roster Questions/Analysis - Revenge of the Birds

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported yesterday that, per his sources, the University of Oklahoma is targeting Arizona Cardinals’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury to be Lincoln Riley’s successor in Norman.

What Makes 49ers Running Back Elijah Mitchell So Good - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing what makes San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell so good.

5 Takeaways From the Los Angeles Rams' Week 12 Loss to Green Bay Packers - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

What are the main takeaways we learned from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers?

6 offseason decisions that have haunted the Rams during losing streak - Turf Show Times

LA isn’t the juggernaut that they expected and right now they’re looking for a savior.

Around The NFL

Falcons thankful for hybrid offensive threat Cordarrelle Patterson - National Football Post

It’s become clear there are two kinds of Atlanta Falcons offenses in 2021: The offense with Cordarrelle Patterson and the offense without him.

Browns enter pivotal bye week with Baker Mayfield taking more flak from a teammate’s father

In the kind of drama that harkens back to an era the Cleveland Browns would rather leave behind, the social media accounts of parents continues to be a cloud that just won’t go away for the franchise. Which means the bye week couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

Thanksgiving Weekend Recap | Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders Live! is back for a NFL Week 12 Review with EdjSports. Aaron Schatz hosts Ian O'Connor Senior Data Analyst at EdjSports to review Week 12 of the NFL season.

Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to miss rest of NFL season with ankle injury

An ankle injury will force Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey to miss the rest of the season, the team announced Monday.