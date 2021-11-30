Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson’s struggles: ‘The film doesn’t lie, we’re missing some stuff’

Russell Wilson simply has not looked like the same player since he returned from the middle finger injury that caused him to miss three games after injuring it in the middle of the Week 5 matchup vs the Rams.

He couldn’t score a point against the Packers, led just one touchdown drive against the Cardinals, and was stagnant again Monday Night in Washington. He has thrown just three touchdown passes since returning.

Naturally this has raised some eyebrows, as one of the league’s best quarterbacks has looked anything but. And when Pete Carroll was asked about it, in his own way, he admitted the same thing.

Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson missing throws: "The film doesn't lie, you know. We're missing some stuff. ... I felt like there's some guys open tonight with some chances and unfortunately didn't pick it up." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) November 30, 2021

Carroll claims that he doesn’t see these issues in practices, yet they’ve continued to translate over to the games the last few weeks, each resulting in losses.

Carroll said he hasn't noticed that being an issue in practice. "I don't know what to make of it. Other than the fact we got to keep battling and keep trying to figure it out. " https://t.co/7Bvq6PDmJw — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) November 30, 2021

Wilson was 20-31 for 247 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Washington, but that stat line does anything but paint the full picture. Wilson just looks off. He’s missing open receivers, looks more hesitant than usual, and continues to shy away from throwing to the middle of the field (though this has been longstanding before the injury).

As usual, Russell Wilson looked forward without dwelling much on mistakes. But his emotion was evident in his glassy eyes. “It’s just disappointing. We have a good football team …” Said he missed “a couple” throws and that his finger isn’t the issue, nor is Seattle’s O-line. pic.twitter.com/Sy2PbkWPxz — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 30, 2021

Wilson claims it doesn’t have to do with his finger. Yet this is becoming tougher and tougher to believe with the data piling up since his return from injury.

He will have a chance to lessen those worries when the 49ers come to town to play the Seahawks on Sunday.