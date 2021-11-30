 clock menu more-arrow no yes
CONFIRMED The 2021 Seahawks stink

Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson’s struggles: ‘The film doesn’t lie, we’re missing some stuff’

By Lyle Goldstein
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson simply has not looked like the same player since he returned from the middle finger injury that caused him to miss three games after injuring it in the middle of the Week 5 matchup vs the Rams.

He couldn’t score a point against the Packers, led just one touchdown drive against the Cardinals, and was stagnant again Monday Night in Washington. He has thrown just three touchdown passes since returning.

Naturally this has raised some eyebrows, as one of the league’s best quarterbacks has looked anything but. And when Pete Carroll was asked about it, in his own way, he admitted the same thing.

Carroll claims that he doesn’t see these issues in practices, yet they’ve continued to translate over to the games the last few weeks, each resulting in losses.

Wilson was 20-31 for 247 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Washington, but that stat line does anything but paint the full picture. Wilson just looks off. He’s missing open receivers, looks more hesitant than usual, and continues to shy away from throwing to the middle of the field (though this has been longstanding before the injury).

Wilson claims it doesn’t have to do with his finger. Yet this is becoming tougher and tougher to believe with the data piling up since his return from injury.

He will have a chance to lessen those worries when the 49ers come to town to play the Seahawks on Sunday.

