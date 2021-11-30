 clock menu more-arrow no yes
CONFIRMED The 2021 Seahawks stink

News and notes from press conferences after Seahawks suffer season-killing defeat

By Wilson Conn
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The loss by the Seattle Seahawks Monday night in Landover, Maryland sure looked like the end of an era. Even though team leaders pledged to stay the course at press conferences after the game, one has to wonder just how long this team will hold together before it falls apart. Perhaps a bit naively, Pete Carroll is wholly unconcerned, despite never having had a season anywhere close to this bad in Seattle.

Carroll called out Russ for his mediocre play.

Specifically, Pete said he was unsure what was causing Russell’s accuracy issues. Russ missed a number of short throws to Gerald Everett in the game.

Despite his struggles, the Seahawks seem to be wholly committed to Russell as the starter moving forward.

Seems like the rest of the offensive staff will be staying put for the time being as well, much to the chagrin of many fans.

The Seahawks’ players seemed despondent at times at the podium, and it was clear some tears had been shed in the locker room.

