News and notes from press conferences after Seahawks suffer season-killing defeat

The loss by the Seattle Seahawks Monday night in Landover, Maryland sure looked like the end of an era. Even though team leaders pledged to stay the course at press conferences after the game, one has to wonder just how long this team will hold together before it falls apart. Perhaps a bit naively, Pete Carroll is wholly unconcerned, despite never having had a season anywhere close to this bad in Seattle.

With their playoff hopes all but dead and already more losses than they've had since 2011, is Pete Carroll worried about losing the locker room? "That's not going to happen, I don't think. I just don't feel that. I know these guys too well. I know their heart. I know my heart." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 30, 2021

Carroll called out Russ for his mediocre play.

Pete Carroll said the Seahawks’ locker room was “pretty quiet” other than Tyler Lockett and Russell Wilson speaking to the team. He said Wilson held himself accountable. On Wilson’s play: “He’s got to do better. We all have to do better. I feel like we pass-protected OK tonight.” pic.twitter.com/yvlyd6peUd — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 30, 2021

Specifically, Pete said he was unsure what was causing Russell’s accuracy issues. Russ missed a number of short throws to Gerald Everett in the game.

Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson missing throws: "The film doesn't lie, you know. We're missing some stuff. ... I felt like there's some guys open tonight with some chances and unfortunately didn't pick it up." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) November 30, 2021

Despite his struggles, the Seahawks seem to be wholly committed to Russell as the starter moving forward.

Pete Carroll, will you continue to roll with mostly struggling Russell Wilson? "Yeah, he needs to make his plays when he gets his chance. I can't imagine that he won't. I can't imagine that he won't get it done." #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 30, 2021

Seems like the rest of the offensive staff will be staying put for the time being as well, much to the chagrin of many fans.

Pete didn’t wanna answer a question about whether he’d consider staff changes on offense if that side of the ball continues to struggle. I’ll take that as a “no,” though. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 30, 2021

The Seahawks’ players seemed despondent at times at the podium, and it was clear some tears had been shed in the locker room.

As usual, Russell Wilson looked forward without dwelling much on mistakes. But his emotion was evident in his glassy eyes. “It’s just disappointing. We have a good football team …” Said he missed “a couple” throws and that his finger isn’t the issue, nor is Seattle’s O-line. pic.twitter.com/Sy2PbkWPxz — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 30, 2021