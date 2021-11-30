Seahawks release B.J. Emmons and Phillip Dorsett from practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks saw their 2021 playoff hopes all but extinguished in a 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football in Week 12. With the team now likely focusing more on the future than 2021 as they play out their remaining six games, the Hawks moved to free up a pair of practice squad spots Tuesday.

The @Seahawks have released WR Phillip Dorsett II and RB BJ Emmons from the practice squad this afternoon. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 30, 2021

Phillip Dorsett was, of course, signed by the Seahawks in 2020 on the eve of COVID shutting everything down, but never saw the field for the team after a foot injury kept him out for the entirety of the season. He then followed former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but failed to make the 53 man roster out of training camp. He was elevated from the practice squad twice earlier this season during Dee Eskridge’s absence, but with no more elevations left and the Seahawks looking to the future, it seems unlikely there is significant need for an experienced receiver.

B.J. Emmons had initially signed with the Hawks as an undrafted free agent, but was waived during the offseason. He has now spent time with both the Seahawks and the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently either Travis Homer or Rashaad Penny is likely to be healthy enough to return to the field against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.