SB Nation Reacts: Seahawks fans weigh in on whether the team will make the playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks sit at 3-5 and last in the NFC West, yet with the extra wild card they are just a game out of the 7th seed. And yet, even with Russell Wilson nearing his return as soon as the Week 10 showdown at the Green Bay Packers, there isn’t a whole lot of optimism that Seattle will turn this ship around and head to the postseason for a fourth straight year.

I know it says “Seahawks fans” in the graphic which is technically accurate but really it’s just the Seahawks fans who responded in the poll. And this specific poll is only for Seahawks fans so NFC West rivals didn’t get to drive the numbers down.

Even with Wilson returning, Seattle doesn’t have much room to maneuver. While they have easy looking games against the Houston Texans, Washington Football Team, and Detroit Lions still on the schedule, they still have two games against the Arizona Cardinals, the rematch against the Los Angeles Rams, and the aforementioned Packers game which may or may not involve Aaron Rodgers. They’re going to have to make like 2015 and go on a tear for the ages, which more or less indicates they have to look like one of the best teams in the NFL. Hey, it’s possible, but I’m not totally banking on it. Even still I’ve seen very little from this year’s team even with a healthy Wilson to suggest they are any better than the 2020 squad that not only got quickly bounced by the Rams in the playoffs, but also looked pretty clearly inferior to the eventual NFC Championship Game participants.

On the plus side, confidence polling is up to 31% after it plunged to 4% the week before. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who lost to the Seahawks 31-7 last Sunday, cratered to 4% but aren’t bottom of the table because the Minnesota Vikings are at 2%.

Lastly, the national question this week is pretty depressing because you realize the Seattle Seahawks are in a division with arguably not just the two best teams in the NFC but probably the entire NFL. Most voters went with the Rams.

