NFL fines DK Metcalf for hugging goalpost

The NFL has been known to hand out some quite large fines for using parts of the field as props in touchdown celebrations, and the Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf is the most recent to catch a fine letter in his locker for that exact reason.

Metcalf celebrated one of his two touchdowns against the Jaguars this past Sunday by hugging the goalpost and was subsequently fined $6,949 by the NFL for it.

The NFL fined #Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf $6,949 for unsportsmanlike conduct -- hugging the goal post while celebrating a touchdown in last week’s win over the #Jaguars.



Metcalf said it was a reference to Antonio Brown … who was fined for a similar celebration in 2015. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 6, 2021

As the tweet from the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says, Antonio Brown was fined $11,576 for the same act. However, Brown who was a Steeler at the time, hugged his goalpost during a primetime Sunday Night game against the Colts in 2015 before the NFL changed the rules on celebrating in 2017 to be much more lenient.

Metcalf himself also reacted to Pelissero’s report of the fine clearly poking fun at the situation.

Shiiii, Ain’t no hug worth that much bruh https://t.co/d16dwXb6vw pic.twitter.com/15FPHrRKy0 — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) November 6, 2021

Must admit, DK, that is an expensive hug.