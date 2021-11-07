Pre-Snap Reads 11/7: Gameday (but not for the Seahawks)!

Going to be an interesting afternoon.

Seahawks News

Heaps: Seahawks' Quandre Diggs 'getting it done in every aspect'

When it comes to the play of Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, Jake Heaps says he is playing extremely well in all phases on defense in 2021.

Seahawks Host NFL FLAG Seattle Open Tournament

Youth flag football teams from across the country traveled to Silas High School in Tacoma, Washington to compete for an invitation to the 2022 NFL FLAG Bowl.

Quandre Diggs makes case for new Seahawks contract past 2021 | Tacoma News Tribune

Quandre Diggs, only NFL player with at least 3 interceptions in each of the last 5 years. Jamal Adams thinks Diggs deserve a new Seahawks deal. So does Diggs.

NFC West News

Preview: Arizona Cardinals Aim Bounce Back at San Francisco 49ers Despite Injuries - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

How to watch information, previews, injuries and key players for the Arizona Cardinals second matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #157: Nicked Up & Niners Preview with @KP_Show of Niners Nation - Revenge of the Birds

The Cards are battling injuries to Hopkins, Green (Covid) and even Murray, can they win vs. SF? Kyle Posey joins for a look behind enemy lines.

All49ers Week 9 Preview - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The writers of All49ers bring you their predictions for Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.

49ers TE George Kittle (calf) activated off injured reserve ahead of Week 9 clash against Cardinals

The 49ers announced a slew of moves ahead of Sunday's rematch with the Cardinals. Chief among them was the return of a certain star TE.

49ers OC Mike McDaniel calls Elijah Mitchell a “special young player” - Niners Nation

Elijah Mitchell has easily been the most successful rookie this season.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans Week 9: 3 Bold Predictions - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans Week 9 matchup.

Rams News: Could LA’s Cooper Kupp break the single season receiving yards record? - Turf Show Times

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 11/6/21.

Around The NFL

Aaron Rodgers gave his thoughts on COVID-19, vaccinations, NFL protocols and more: Here’s what he said – The Athletic

Rodgers went on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday and spoke about a variety of topics after he tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Expect the Patriots to rise, the Panthers and Browns to fall: Forecast for NFL’s second half – The Athletic

The NFL season hits the midpoint this weekend. So we asked our writers to project how the second half of the season will play out.

Texans activate starting QB Tyrod Taylor - National Football Post

The Texans activated quarterback Tyrod Taylor in time for him to start Sunday when Houston visits the Miami Dolphins.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 6

The Houston Texans' starting quarterback is back. ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ was activated from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to start Sunday versus the Dolphins. Taylor has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2.

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. frequently ran the wrong routes

The Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. are parting ways after the receiver indicated he no longer wanted to be part of the team.