Report: Odell Beckham Jr. prefers to join the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks may be adding another star to an already-stacked receiving corps.

Odell Beckham Jr., who the will officially hit waivers on Monday, is said to prefer Seattle as his next team, per NBC’s Mike Florio. The former Giants receiver also included New Orleans and San Francisco among teams he would like to join if he doesn’t sign with the ‘Hawks.

The Seahawks are currently ninth in the waiver order, ahead of both San Francisco and New Orleans. Essentially every team ahead of the Seahawks, though, has a need at receiver, so it’s no done deal.

In working out a deal with the Browns for his release, Odell’s current contract was reduced to just being the rest of this season, with a price tag of $7.25 million. The Seahawks are one of just a handful of teams in the NFL with that kind of cap space.

While teams always have ways to create salary-cap space, as of this morning, nine NFL teams had over $7.25M in cap space, the amount now needed to claim Odell Beckham, Jr. next week: Jaguars, Eagles, Broncos, Seahawks, Panthers, Chargers, Steelers, Washington, Bengals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2021

The teams ahead of Seattle in the waiver order and with the cap space to sign Beckham include Jacksonville, Washington, and the Eagles.

Pete Carroll will speak to the media for the first time in a week tomorrow. Hopefully we will get more clarity on the situation then, but for now, count the Seahawks as serious contenders for Odell’s services.