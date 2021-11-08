Pre-Snap Reads 11/8: Seahawks get favorable results during bye week

Seahawks News

Seattle Overload, Episode 8: First Half Recap of Seattle Seahawks' Defense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Is the product the Seahawks defense has put forth over the last three weeks sustainable? Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon discuss all that and more in the latest episode of "Seattle Overload."

Despite Seahawks sitting at 3-5, playoffs are very much still in play

With the help of Matt Hasselbeck, Pete Carroll and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Mike Salk explains why the Seahawks are far from out of the race.

Seahawks Saturday Night Mic'd Up: Pete Carroll vs Jaguars

ICYMI: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was wired for sound during the Seahawks' Week 8 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Show Consistent Courage - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Sunday was another impressive win on the road against a physical defensive team.

Arizona Cardinals bully San Francisco 49ers in 31-17 win - Revenge of the Birds

What a performance from the Arizona Cardinals.

49ers lay an egg at home against the Cardinals in a 31-17 loss - Niners Nation

This one is on the head coach.

San Francisco 49ers 17, Arizona Cardinals 31: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position after their 31-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Titans stun Rams on Sunday Night Football: Score, analysis, injuries, as Matthew Stafford sacked and stalled - The Athletic

Tennessee, playing its first game without its NFL MVP candidate at running back, went on the road Sunday night and dominated the Rams, 28-16 in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams Can't Overcome Tennessee Titans' Defensive Efforts in Week 9, Falling 28-16 - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams dropped their second game of the season to the Tennessee Titans, moving to a 7-2 record.

Rams-Titans final score: No Derrick Henry, no problem for Titans - Turf Show Times

Despite good defensive play the Rams offense could not overcome their mistakes.

Around The NFL

NFL Week 9 takeaways: Jags’ win over Bills is surprise of season, Cardinals impress – The Athletic

After a week of shocking NFL stories off the field, the league's Week 9 action featured its own share of surprises.

Carolina Panthers LB Haason Reddick calls out New England Patriots' Mac Jones for 'dirty' play

The Panthers' Haason Reddick called Patriots QB Mac Jones holding Brian Burns' right ankle as the linebacker twisted to get away after a strip sack "completely dirty."

NFL Week 9 takeaways - What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks

Cleveland pulled off a statement win in the AFC North, but Dallas and Buffalo suffered shocking upsets and struggled on offense all day. What to know for every Week 9 game.

NFL roundup: Jaguars stun Bills in low-scoring win - National Football Post

Matthew Wright kicked three field goals Sunday, and the host Jacksonville Jaguars stifled the Buffalo Bills’ top-ranked scoring offense to pull off a 9-6 upset.

Bills' stumbles open door for Patriots in AFC East

The early slate of Week 9's games featured some highly unexpected results: the Denver Broncos held the Dallas Cowboys scoreless for almost 56 minutes en route to an impressive road win; the New York Giants pulled away from the AFC West-leading Las Vegas Raiders for their third win of the season; and the Atlanta Falcons got a last-second win over the rival New Orleans Saints.

NFL Winners and Losers: Cowboys look bad in every way in troubling loss to Broncos

An offense with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Dalton Schultz and a quality offensive line should never get shut out. That offense should never, ever get shut out at home.

Week 9 Open Discussion | Football Outsiders

Big Sunday games include Denver (4-4) at Dallas (6-1), New England (4-4) at Carolina (4-4), Cleveland (4-4) at Cincinnati (5-3), and Green Bay (7-1) at Kansas City (4-4).

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 9 action.

Al Michaels shares story about elevator encounter he had with Titans star

Al Michaels had an encounter with Tennessee Titans star Jeffery Simmons prior to "Sunday Night Football" that turned out to be prescient.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos: 1 winner and 9 losers from the most deflating game of the season - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys were not good this week.