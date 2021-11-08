Packers will start Aaron Rodgers as long as he clears COVID protocols

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks enjoyed the day off, in particular watching a good portion of the NFC playoff contenders lose in Week 9 while the Hawks had a chance to rest and recover. Now it’s on to Week 10, when the Seahawks will travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers.

The big stories surrounding the Seattle-Green Bay game is, of course, who will be at quarterback for the teams when they take the field. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been out with a torn ligament and broken finger that needed to be surgically repaired, while Aaron Rodgers wasn’t allowed anywhere near the Packers 13-7 Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to his COVID infection.

Pete Carroll and the Seahawks will likely play things close to the vest as they often do with injuries, with Wilson only likely to be activated at the last minute on Saturday in order to keep the Packers and their coaching staff guessing. As for Rodgers, he cannot be anything but last minute, as the ten day window for him to quarantine ends on Saturday. For those who might have questioned whether the Packers would play Rodgers immediately upon his return from the COVID list, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur addressed that Sunday.

Matt LaFleur said Aaron Rodgers will start against the Seahawks on Sunday if he’s cleared from COVID protocols on Saturday. Probably obvious, but it was asked an answered. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 8, 2021

As a reminder, since CDC guidelines state that a person suffering from a mild case of COVID is not contagious ten days after testing positive, Rodgers need not test negative prior to returning to the roster and taking the field, he simply needs to be considered asymptomatic per the NFL/NFLPA guidelines, which were put together based on CDC guidance.

Now it just comes down to the other future Hall of Fame quarterback getting cleared to return to the roster Saturday as well.