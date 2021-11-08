Injury Update: Russell Wilson cleared to play Sunday

Sunday the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks will travel to Wisconsin to take on the 7-2 Green Bay Packers. As noted here on Field Gulls just minutes earlier, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated Sunday that as long as Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers clears COVID protocols, he will start for the cheeseheads in Week 10.

However, unbeknownst to me at the time that I hit publish on that post, it turns out the Rodgers isn’t the only future hall of fame quarterback expected to return to the field on Sunday, as the Seahawks also received good news on Russell Wilson.

Dr. Steve Shin, who performed the finger surgery Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson in October, officially cleared him today to play Sunday at Green Bay, per source. Wilson is back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2021

So, as many fans and observers had hoped, and expected, Wilson has been cleared to play and the Week 10 matchup between Green Bay and Seattle should see both teams have their starting quarterback on the field. How effective either of them will be and how much rust they might need to knock off won’t be known until the game starts, but at least both teams will have their top signal caller.