Seahawks return from bye week as 4-point underdogs against Packers

The Seattle Seahawks (3-5) return to action this weekend at the Green Bay Packers (7-2), and they’ll have quarterback Russell Wilson under center again after missing a month with a busted middle finger on his throwing hand.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened with the Seahawks as 5.5 point underdogs against the Packers, but that was both with the assumption that Aaron Rodgers will return (provided he clears COVID protocols) and the uncertainty of when Russell Wilson would be back from injury. Well Wilson is cleared to return and should be back on Sunday, so the re-opened odds have Seattle now down to a 4-point underdog line. The over/under on overall point total is 49.5 points, which Seattle has only cleared once all season regardless of who’s been the starting quarterback. As for Green Bay, their highest combined point totals in a game occurred in Weeks 2 and 3 against the Lions and 49ers, respectively.

For all of the quarterback firepower expected for this game, the defenses of both Seattle and Green Bay have seemingly improved to the point where I imagine “under” will be the predominant bet.

If you want to wager on the straight moneyline and not on the spread or over/under, the Packers are at -200 (aka 2-to-1 odds) while the Seahawks are at +170 underdog money.

History is not always a guide but in this Wilson vs. Rodgers rivalry, the road team has yet to win a game. It’s 4-4 when you include the playoffs between Russ and Aaron, and the Seahawks franchise has had a horrendous history at Lambeau Field. Their last (and only) win at that stadium was in 1999 in Mike Holmgren’s return to the team he led to a Super Bowl.

