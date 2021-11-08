Seahawks bring Alex Tchangam back to practice squad

Fans of the Seattle Seahawks are eagerly awaiting news regarding the fate of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr, who is reportedly set to be waived today, and available on waivers for all 32 NFL teams Tuesday. Whether any team will put in a claim or not, reports have Beckham very interested in the Seahawks, and, to no one’s surprise, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson has reportedly pushed team management to sign Beckham.

Wilson and Beckham have trained together during the offseason at the Wasserman Football Center on the campus of UCLA as guests of Bruins head coach Chip Kelly. In any case, while fans await news regarding OBJ and his future, Monday the Seahawks filled the empty spot they had created on the practice squad last week when they released offensive lineman Brad Lundblade.

If the name is familiar, that’s because Alex Tchangam was briefly with the Hawks during training camp, but was waived at the second round of roster cuts in August just eight days after signing.

With the practice squad now full, and Seattle potentially looking to bring multiple players back from injured reserve before the weekend, including Russell Wilson, Chris Carson and Dee Eskridge, things could get interesting for players on the fringe of the roster.