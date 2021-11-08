As the week progresses, the Seattle Seahawks offense continues to surge back to the field.

Following in Russell Wilson’s footsteps, Dee Eskridge returned to practice on Monday. According to Pete Carroll, Carson will be back on the field on Wednesday.

Dee Eskridge also back today. pic.twitter.com/UgUbREwoUv — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 9, 2021

Chris Carson (neck) will "be on the field" Wednesday, Pete Carroll says — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 9, 2021

Carson hasn’t played since October 3rd against the San Francisco 49ers. He’s been dealing with a pretty brutal neck injury that hasn’t come from any particular hit. It’s been an issue all season, and had simply limited some snaps before taking him away from the game entirely. His explosiveness has been noticeably different this year, and will be something the coaches will look for as he hits the field again.

Dee Eskridge, meanwhile, hasn’t been seen since Week 1. His concussion from the season opener has kept him out completely, including time seeing a vision specialist in Florida, the first place everyone thinks of going when they need help.

It’s unfortunate that both Carson and Eskridge were thought of as key pieces to “unlock” Shane Waldron’s motion-based, play-action offense. Getting them back this season would be a huge boost.

The positive stretch for the Seahawks continues.