Pre-Snap Reads 11/9: Russell Wilson is back!

Seahawks News

Clayton: Huge week for Seahawks with Russell Wilson back, OBJ possible

The Seahawks return from the bye with big news, John Clayton writes, with Russell Wilson returning and the potential to add Odell Beckham Jr.

Heaps: Adding Odell Beckham Jr. would make Seahawks a playoff team

The Seahawks are the reported favorites to land WR Odell Beckham Jr., but how much sense would it make? Jake Heaps breaks it down.

Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (finger) cleared to play as coach Pete Carroll hails QB's 'remarkable' recovery

Russell Wilson has been cleared to play. The Seahawks quarterback missed the past three games after injuring his right middle finger in a loss to the Rams.

Monday Round-Up: Jon Ryan And His Family Establish Record-Setting Scholarship At His Alma Mater

Seahawks Legend Jon Ryan and his family are giving back to the University of Regina in a huge way.

The next 24 hours will tell us a lot about Seattle’s future « Seahawks Draft Blog

Make no mistake, what happens between now and tomorrow is important.

NFC West News

Red Rain: ARI 31 SF 17 Kliff Notes - Revenge of the Birds

The three part harmony anthem for today, "If you can't be with the ones you love, love the ones you're with."— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) November 8, 2021

Injuries: How Long Will Cards Miss Chase Edmonds? | Football Outsiders

We look into Arizona's situation at halfback. Elsewhere, the Broncos, Panthers, and Colts all lose key starters on the offensive line.

Kliff Kingsbury says he and Josh Norman were penalized for "friendly banter" - ProFootballTalk

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and 49ers cornerback Josh Norman both drew personal fouls at the same time after they were talking to each other during Sunday’s game, but Kingsbury said neither one of them was taunting.

Kyle Shanahan Attempts to Take Responsibility for the 49ers' Problems - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Kyle Shanahan attempted to take responsibility for the San Francisco 49ers' problems on a conference call.

5 Do’s and Don’ts for the 49ers after a humiliating loss against the Cardinals - Niners Nation

Many will want heads to roll after the Niners most recent loss. There’s an obvious player who should be released, but you can’t blame the coaches for every mistake.

LA Rams trade history: Grading every deal under Les Snead since 2017 - Turf Show Times

From Sammy Watkins to Von Miller; the story of every trade of the Sean McVay era.

Around The NFL

NFL playoff picture: Titans and Cardinals up, Bills and Packers down after upset-filled Week 9 – The Athletic

The Bills, Raiders, Cowboys and Rams all suffered surprising losses in Week 9. Here's how it affects the NFL's playoff standings.

'Monday Night Football' live updates: Highlights, stats, penalties, analysis as Steelers hold off Bears in 29-27 win - The Athletic

The Pittsburgh Steelers earn a 29-27 win against the Chicago Bears in a strange, penalty-filled nail-biter on "Monday Night Football."

Las Vegas Raiders cut 2020 first-round CB Damon Arnette after video with death threats

The Raiders have waived cornerback Damon Arnette, the team's second of two first-round draft picks in 2020, after video surfaced of Arnette making death threats while brandishing firearms.

Chris Boswell helps Pittsburgh Steelers eke out win vs. upset-minded Bears - Pittsburgh Steelers- ESPN

To keep their playoff hopes alive, the Steelers have to win the easy ones, the ones against the rookie quarterbacks and rebuilding teams.

Report: Packers expect Aaron Rodgers to start Week 10 - National Football Post

The Green Bay Packers expect quarterback Aaron Rodgers to start Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network reported Monday.

Case study of young QBs: Over-the-top protection of Jordan Love vs. unfair criticism of Justin Fields

When it comes to the performance of an NFL player, let alone an entire NFL team, comments made in postgame media conferences are unlikely to be of much significance. What a coach tells a player, or a team, in private matters more.

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Steelers' win over Bears on Monday night

A defensive battle turned into a wild one late, but Pittsburgh was able to emerge victorious over the Bears, 29-27.

The First Read, Week 10: Why NFL contenders need defense; Patrick Mahomes' slump

Mike Vrabel's Tennessee Titans and other contenders are showing just how important defense is in today's NFL. Jeffri Chadiha digs into that and more in his First Read ahead of Week 10 of the 2021 season.