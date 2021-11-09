Seahawks don’t claim Odell Beckham Jr off waivers

The 1 PM PT deadline has passed and no team has claimed former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr off the waiver wire. That also means no one will pick up the remaining $7.25 million on his contract.

Former #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr has cleared waivers, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s a free agent for the first time in his career. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2021

It was reported by NBC Sports’ Mike Florio that the Seattle Seahawks were among the teams to keep an eye on as far as Beckham’s next destination, and that Beckham preferred the Seahawks as his next team.

In a plot twist, reporter Jordan Schultz said that Beckham is looking towards the Green Bay Packers, whom the Seahawks play on Sunday. This was all contingent on him clearing waivers, and obviously he is now an unrestricted free agent.

As far as when Beckham will sign with another team, veteran NFL reporter Josina Anderson has indicated that fans around the league will have to be patient as Odell weighs his options.

My understanding is that free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. will take some time and assess the best situation for him with several options still on the table, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 9, 2021

So the story isn’t over here just yet. The Seahawks can still get Beckham by signing him to a deal, but by not claiming him that means they’ll be in competition with others (assuming they’re interested in Beckham at all).