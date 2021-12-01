 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pete Carroll still wants to run the ball more

By Lyle Goldstein
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

After Russell’s Wilson’s struggles since returning from injury, there’s a lot of finger pointing that can be done. Could it be Russell? Is it Pete? Is it Shane Waldron?

There is probably some blame pie to go around to all three, although when Pete Carroll did his weekly radio interview this week on 710ESPN Seattle, he seemed to be on board with what Waldron was drawing up.

What Carroll wants, however, is what it feels like he’s always wanted... to run the ball more.

Many people (especially analytics truthers) believe these days that running backs are easily replaceable and interchanging them does not have much effect on the outcomes of games. Carroll does not feel this way. He feels the absence of Carson has been a major blow to the offense and how they operate, and he believes an alpha running back truly makes a difference.

Carson has proven injury prone over his career and is becoming harder to rely on, and Rashaad Penny is expected to hit free agency after a lack of production in his four years in Seattle.

Mixed with Pete’s desire to stick to the ground game, expect another running back to be added either in free agency or the draft. Ronald Jones, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert are a couple of noteworthy free agents that are also on the younger side.

Seattle does not pick until the second round in the 2022 draft.

