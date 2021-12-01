Pete Carroll still wants to run the ball more

After Russell’s Wilson’s struggles since returning from injury, there’s a lot of finger pointing that can be done. Could it be Russell? Is it Pete? Is it Shane Waldron?

There is probably some blame pie to go around to all three, although when Pete Carroll did his weekly radio interview this week on 710ESPN Seattle, he seemed to be on board with what Waldron was drawing up.

What Carroll wants, however, is what it feels like he’s always wanted... to run the ball more.

Carroll had a long — and probably foreshadowing — answer when asked what’s not working in the run game. Gist of it was they’re missing Carson, and that when you don’t have a “lead dog” like Carson or Lynch or a good one-two punch, it’s harder for the OC to stick with the run. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 30, 2021

Many people (especially analytics truthers) believe these days that running backs are easily replaceable and interchanging them does not have much effect on the outcomes of games. Carroll does not feel this way. He feels the absence of Carson has been a major blow to the offense and how they operate, and he believes an alpha running back truly makes a difference.

Clear from that comment/others in this interview that Carroll wants to run the ball more (they had 10 RB carries last night), but he understands Waldron’s hesitance. Also clear: Seattle is going to have to add a RB this offseason even with Carson expected back from neck surgery. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 30, 2021

Carson has proven injury prone over his career and is becoming harder to rely on, and Rashaad Penny is expected to hit free agency after a lack of production in his four years in Seattle.

Mixed with Pete’s desire to stick to the ground game, expect another running back to be added either in free agency or the draft. Ronald Jones, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert are a couple of noteworthy free agents that are also on the younger side.

Seattle does not pick until the second round in the 2022 draft.