Pre-Snap Reads 12/1: Why is the Seahawks offense so bad?

Seahawks News

What’s wrong with the Seahawks’ offense? Everything, and there’s no pretending otherwise after another loss – The Athletic

It's not just Russell Wilson's struggles hurting Seattle, which dropped to 3-8 with a 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Make No Mistake, Seattle Seahawks' Woes Ultimately Fall on Dysfunctional Offense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Over the last three weeks, the Seahawks have been on the defensive side of the ball for over two hours of game time. Naturally, the exhaustion birthed by this disproportionate workload has taken its toll, and while Seattle's defense is far from perfect, there's truly only one entity to blame: the offense.

Clayton: Hard to believe, but struggling Seahawks only getting worse

At 3-8, the Seahawks are only better than one other team in the NFC and are getting less out of their offense than any team in the league.

Why wasn't DK Metcalf involved more in Seahawks' offense?

DK Metcalf had just one catch in the Seahawks' latest loss to Washington. Jake Heaps breaks down why Metcalf didn't have a larger role.

Carroll: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has 'routine' plays get away from him

Pete Carroll joined Mike Salk and shared what he saw from Seahawks QB Russell Wilson in another rough performance from the star QB.

Groundhog Day football: Wilson, Seahawks lose the same way – Sportspress Northwest

For two minutes, he flickered, then shone.

Seahawks Unveil 2021 My Cause My Cleats

A total of 35 players, coaches and staff will sport unique designs to support organizations important to them this Sunday vs. the 49ers.

Things Seahawks fans need to know about the 2022 draft « Seahawks Draft Blog

1. It’s not just a limited quarterback draft..

NFL insider makes bold claim about Russell Wilson's future

One NFL insider believes Russell Wilson could once again seek a trade this offseason because the Seattle Seahawks have been losing.

NFC West News

Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury: 'Our Best Football is in Front of Us' - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are 9-2, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury believes they have not reached their potential yet.

A look at the race for first in the NFC - Revenge of the Birds

With the NFC playoff standings unchanged heading into week 12 with the Green Bay Packers on their bye week and five teams within a couple of games, let’s take a look at who each team has left to get to the end.

Five takeaways from Vikings-49ers: The Niners have a winning record again - Niners Nation

Thanks to a thriving offense and a dominating run defense.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 12 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the good, the bad and the ugly from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 12 win.

Sports Illustrated Power Rankings: Where do the Los Angeles Rams sit in Week 13? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

How do the Los Angeles Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings entering Week 13?

LA Rams lose again: Is it the defense’s fault? - Turf Show Times

Questions, asked and answered, on Raheem Morris’ squad.

Around The NFL

Packers surging, Rams fading, ease up on Frank Reich, and don’t sleep on the Bengals! Week 12 NFL reality check – The Athletic

These 10 stats will matter as the NFL regular season hits its home stretch.

Mike Tomlin promises changes for Pittsburgh Steelers after lopsided loss to Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Tomlin promised Tuesday that changes for the Steelers are coming -- both in scheme and in personnel -- after last Sunday's blowout loss to the Bengals.

Week 13 NFL Betting Trends - National Football Post

Week 13 NFL betting trends find some lucky 13 angles, with divisional tilts and double digit spreads. Check out Trend Dummy!

Aaron Rodgers doesn't rule out toe surgery, can't resist Rex Ryan foot fetish quip

Aaron Rodgers appeared to play on Sunday with no limitations related to the broken pinkie toe on his left foot.

DVOA Has Patriots Closing in on Bucs | Football Outsiders

The Patriots and Bills inch closer to Tampa Bay atop our DVOA ratings. Plus, why isn't Cincinnati higher, and have the Seahawks finally broken DVOA for good?

Move The Sticks Podcast: Bruce Feldman & Jim Nagy on Lincoln Riley to USC & Brian Kelly to LSU

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 13: Teams that should be in the market for Jimmy Garoppolo

Which teams should be in the market for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the coming offseason? David Carr lists three fits. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the NFL today.