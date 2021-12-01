Report: Adrian Peterson visiting Seahawks

The run game of the Seattle Seahawks has struggled through the entirety of the 2021 season for a variety of reasons. Whether it has been injuries to Chris Carson, Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny or even Travis Homer, or injuries up front on the offensive line, to say the run game has been ineffective is an understatement.

As such, with the position so injury riddled, and with a pair of open spots on the practice squad following the release Tuesday of B.J. Emmons and Phillip Dorsett, the Hawks are set to host a three-time NFL rushing leader.

From @MikeGarafolo on NFL Now: Future HOF RB Adrian Peterson is visiting the #Seahawks today. Most recently of the #Titans, Peterson could be back in the NFL, in Seattle this time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2021

Peterson, of course, had some of his best seasons early in his career under then Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, a name with which Seattle fans are familiar, and a coach with whom he was reunited in 2020 for the Detroit Lions. Peterson was most recently with the Tennessee Titans, where he carried 27 times for 82 yards and a touchdown.