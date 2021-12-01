Seahawks sign Adrian Peterson to practice squad

With Chris Carson out for the season, Travis Homer struggling with a calf issue, and Alex Collins potentially continuing to be affected by his hamstring injury, the Seahawks have looked to future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson as a reinforcement, signing him to the practice squad Wednesday afternoon. The signing came shortly after news broke that he was visiting with the team.

Pete Carroll says the Seahawks just signed RB Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. Said he tried to get him to USC back in the day and that he told him that they "finally got him." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 1, 2021

Peterson, 36, most recently played for the Tennessee Titans this season as a replacement for Derrick Henry. In three appearances, Peterson rushed for 82 yards on 27 rushes, and scored one touchdown.

Since leaving his longtime employer, the Minnesota Vikings, in 2016, Peterson has jumped around the league, playing for the Saints, Cardinals, Washington Football Team, and Lions prior to his stint in Tennessee. Although he has not rushed for 1,400 yards since 2016, Peterson has proven to be productive at times in his later years, cracking 1,000 yards with Washington in 2018.

Last season, with Detroit, he averaged 3.9 yards per carry and scored seven touchdowns in a productive season with the Lions. It remains to be seen whether that sort of productivity remains, but the Seahawks have a need at the position, so it’s worth giving him a shot.