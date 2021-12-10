Pre-Snap Reads 12/10: Pay Quandre Diggs

Unsolicited Jazz Recommendation: IV by BADBADNOTGOOD

Seahawks News

Ryan Neal isn’t Jamal Adams, but the Seahawks are confident in the versatile defender – The Athletic

Seattle feels it's in good hands with Neal, who replaces Adams at safety following a season-ending shoulder injury to the All-Pro.

Seattle Seahawks Extension Candidate: Quandre Diggs - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks' defense has been the team's best unit in 2021, but the best player of said unit is set to be a free agent at the conclusion of this season. So how can Seattle and Quandre Diggs reach an extension?

'This is not real': Jake Heaps on latest report on Seahawks' Russell Wilson

A report from Jordan Schultz says Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wants a trade. 710 ESPN Seattle's Jake Heaps explains why that's not the case.

Huard: The big draft risk that's worked out well for the Seahawks

The Seahawks like to take risks in the draft. If there's one that's clearly worked, Brock Huard says, it's the selection of Darrell Taylor.

Was Seahawks' Jamal Adams trade worse than Harvin, Graham deals?

Was trading for Jamal Adams worse for the Seahawks than trading for Jimmy Graham or Percy Harvin? Brock Huard and Mike Salk break it down.

Puzzling Adams saga might have a partial fix in Ryan Neal – Sportspress Northwest

Now that SS Jamal Adams, through no fault of his own, is done for the Seahawks season, local and national media and fans have pounced on his acquisition from the New York Jets in July 2020 as the most lopsided transaction since the Louisiana Purchase of 1803.

Thursday Round-Up: Jordyn Brooks Hoping To Continue Second Season Growth

The Seahawks linebacker joined 710 ESPN’s ‘Wyman & Bob’ to discuss his growth as a player and the team’s continued improvement on the defensive side of the ball.

The Huddle Podcast: Don't Stop Now

Stacy Rost, Dave Wyman, and Jake Heaps preview Week 14 vs. the Texans.

20 potential Seahawks players to covet in the draft « Seahawks Draft Blog

Having posted a breakdown of +70 players I think warrant first, second or third round grades, I wanted to focus on 20 specifically who I’ve enjoyed studying.

NFC West News

ESPN's FPI Predicts Remaining Cardinals Games - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

With only five games left, will the Arizona Cardinals hang onto the NFC's top seed? ESPN's Football Power Index predicts each remaining matchup.

Anatomy of a Hopsational TD Dime from K1 - Revenge of the Birds

Background: Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) makes a touchdown catch against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field....

4 reasons the 49ers can beat the Bengals: Joe Burrow has a turnover in 8 straight games - Niners Nation

Plus, three other reasons San Francisco has the advantage.

Steve Young Says the 49ers Should Play Trey Lance - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Steve Young wonders why the San Francisco 49ers have stopped playing Trey Lance.

Aaron Donald Sees the Los Angeles Rams' Second Meeting vs. Arizona Cardinals like a Playoff Game - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams' Week 14 game against the Cardinals has major playoff implications on the line and Aaron Donald is taking notice.

Rams-Cardinals preview: It’s an MVP showdown on Monday Night Football - Turf Show Times

The best "dual threat" that a QB can be is an accurate passer and a fearless passer.

Around The NFL

Lamar Jackson, Davante Adams, Russell Wilson at center of NFL teams' biggest upcoming financial decisions – The Athletic

A look at the most important salary-cap moves for each NFL team in the offseason.

Steelers' playoff hopes dwindle after failed comeback vs. Vikings - Pittsburgh Steelers- ESPN

With the loss, the Steelers odds of making the playoffs dipped to 10% from 19%, according to ESPN's FPI.

How rising college football head-coaching salaries will force the NFL to adapt or get left behind

Amid the landscape of booming money, a very good college opening might be enough to keep an NFL owner awake at night.

Dalvin Cook's 205 yards rushing helps Vikings hang on to defeat Steelers - National Football Post

Dalvin Cook rushed for an NFL season-high 205 yards and two touchdowns Thursday night as the Minnesota Vikings built a 29-0 third-quarter lead and hung on for dear life to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-28 in Minneapolis.

Buying into the Patriots, parsing the playoff picture & teams that should rebuild

A football team winning a 14-10 game in which the quarterback only threw three times sounds like something out of an experimental junior college in Montana. But that was the New England Patriots on Monday night football, securing a half game lead for the AFC's top seed with only five weeks left in the 2021 NFL season.

NFL playoff picture after Week 13: AFC, NFC both wide open, but top-seeded Patriots increase cushion

Here's how the NFL playoff picture looks with Week 13's games complete:

Top 10 NFL offseason signings of 2021: Patriots trio, Bengals defenders stand out

Which NFL teams are getting the best bang for their free-agent buck? Nick Shook unveils his ranking of this year's top 10 offseason signings.

Former Denver Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas, 33, found dead in his home, police say

Demaryius Thomas, who spent nine of his 10 NFL seasons with the Broncos, was found dead in his home, Roswell, Georgia police said. Thomas was 33.