SB Nation Reacts: What will the Seahawks’ final regular season record be?

It’s better when I get to do these after a win. The Seattle Seahawks had fan confidence at 0% in SBN Reacts last week, but following a dramatic victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the jump is uh... modest. It’s still just 22% but it’s a hell of a lot better than 0%.

Seattle is almost certainly going to miss the playoffs unless they win out, and even 9-8 is not a guarantee that they would get a wild card spot. But with Russell Wilson back and looking better after the first few post-injury starts, there is some belief that the Seahawks can end the regular season reasonably well given the schedule. Ultimately, most fans who voted in this week’s survey believe we will see the first 10-loss Seahawks team since 2009.

Even if you favor the Seahawks to beat the Texans, Bears, and Lions to get to seven wins, road games at the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals don’t bode well for Seattle. With the way the NFC is shaping up, Arizona really can’t clinch the NFC’s #1 seed unless they have a two-game lead on the Packers entering Week 18, so they will likely have something to play for on the final day aka not resting starters. And besides Seattle lost to Arizona without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins anyway.

As for national questions, the Patriots and Cardinals are currently #1 seeds at the moment and respondents believe they’ll hold onto their respective positions. Heading over to the MVP race, it really is too close to call. By the barest of margins, the SBN Reacts respondents voted for Kyler Murray over Tom Brady and Jonathan Taylor. If you ask me I think Brady will win it, especially to add to the “story of the season” in that he’s posting great stats at 44 years old.

As for the best team in the NFL that currently does not have a winning record, most voters went with the .500 49ers, who can get back above .500 if they beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

