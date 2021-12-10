Seahawks move Jamal Adams to IR, promote Gavin Heslop from practice squad

Earlier this week the Seattle Seahawks announced that strong safety Jamal Adams would undergo season ending surgery on the torn labrum he suffered in the win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. Adams has now had his surgery, and as such it is off to injured reserve for the remainder of the season for him.

From Jamal Adams’ IG earlier today. Very unhappy about needing shoulder surgery. Again. pic.twitter.com/pWE9adQ3Uy — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 10, 2021

In order to fill the open roster spot created by moving Adams to injured reserve, the Seahawks looked to their own practice squad in order to promote from within.

The @Seahawks made two roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/3MnPuowvtu — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 10, 2021

Cornerback Gavin Heslop made a strong enough showing during training camp that many observers thought he had a shot to make the 53 man roster. However, in a flurry of roster moves at the position late in camp, including trading away Ahkello Witherspoon while adding Sidney Jones and John Reid, Heslop found himself on the practice squad for a second straight season. However, following elevations from the practice squad for both the Week 11 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and the Week 12 loss to the Washington Football Team, Heslop’s time on the 53 has finally arrived. Now, it becomes a question of what he can do now that he’s here, and whether Nick Bellore will mess it up next time Heslop does something spectacular.