Seahawks Injury Updates: Kyle Fuller and Brandon Shell out, Quandre Diggs questionable vs. Texans

The Seattle Seahawks will head into Houston as sizable favorites as they take on the Texans. While the big news on the other sideline heading into Sunday is non-injury-related, as Davis Mills will be the starting QB the rest of the season for Houston, Seattle continues to deal with some injury problems. This also comes with the news earlier this week that star safety Jamal Adams will miss the rest of the season after having season-ending surgery on his shoulder.

On top of that, Seattle will have a few players inactive, and another star will be a game-time decision.

#Seahawks Week 14 practice report updated with practice participation. pic.twitter.com/mMgYRRARy3 — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 10, 2021

With the way the injury report had been looking all week, it was to be expected that offensive linemen Kyle Fuller and Brandon Shell will not suit up on Sunday, as well as halfback/special teamer Travis Homer.

After not practicing until Friday, the Seahawks’ other Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs will be listed as questionable going into Sunday. However, Alex Collins has made his way off of the report entirely after being limited all week and will start against the Texans. Adrian Peterson, who is on the practice squad, is out with back tightness per Pete Carroll.

As for some good news, Damien Lewis is not on the injury report anymore so he’ll be in the starting lineup on Sunday.