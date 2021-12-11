Texans to start rookie quarterback Davis Mills vs. Seahawks

A quarterback battle that has gone on all year in Houston is seemingly over as of Friday.

Davis Mills, a rookie from Stanford, was announced as the team’s starter for the remained of the season Friday, including this weekend’s game against the Seahawks.

Texans HC David Culley named rookie QB Davis Mills their starter for the remainder of the season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2021

Mills was the 67th overall pick by the Texans in the 2021 draft. He has appeared in eight games this season.

In large part due to Tyrod Taylor’s early-season injury, Taylor and Mills had split playing time so far this year, with Mills making six appearances, and Taylor making six over the course of the team’s first twelve games. Mills has thrown for 1,406 yards, with his best game being a 312-yard, three-touchdown game against the Patriots in October. Mills also managed 310 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the Texans’ road matchup with the Rams on Halloween. What he has yet to provide is a winning start, as both of Houston’s wins came with Taylor at QB.

The Texans seem keen to give the young quarterback a chance in the team’s final five games of the year and find out if he could be a permanent solution at quarterback. Hopefully they don’t get any closer to thinking he could be a long-term option for them after his performance this week against the ‘Hawks.