Pre-Snap Reads 12/11: Can Seahawks exploit Texans’ run defense?

Seahawks News

Seattle Overload, Episode 17: Xs and Os Breakdown of Seattle Seahawks' Offense in 30-23 Win Over San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Following the Seahawks' first win in over a month, Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon hop on the mics to discuss the team's offensive performance against the 49ers.

'Most ridiculous story I've covered': Clayton on Seahawks-Wilson rumors

John Clayton has covered the NFL for 50 years and can't recall a more "ridiculous" story than Seahawks QB Russell Wilson trade rumors.

Russell Wilson rumors: BBV staff discusses potential trade to New York Giants - Big Blue View

Is trading for Wilson something the Giants could do? Is it something they should do?

Seahawks Injuries: Diggs questionable but will play, Shell ruled out

The Seahawks have ruled out four players against the Texans, including RT Brandon Shell, while FS Quandre Diggs is expected to play.

Heaps: Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny should have a big game vs Texans

The Houston Texans struggle to stop the run on defense and Jake Heaps thinks on Seahawks RB in particular will benefit as a result.

NFL Week 14 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more

What to watch for in every game. Bold predictions. Fantasy advice. Key stats to know. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for Week 14.

Picks And Predictions For Week 14 At Houston

Here's what national and local media members are predicting for Sunday's game vs. the Texans.

Friday Round-Up: Maurice Jones-Drew Expects Big Outing From Russell Wilson In Week 14

The former All-Pro running back chose Wilson as the player he most expects to shine this weekend on Friday’s episode of Good Morning Football.

New live stream with Matt Mikolas: 5pm PST « Seahawks Draft Blog

Rob Staton & Matt Mikolas discuss the big Seahawks topics.

NFC West News

Cardinals Friday Practice Notebook - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Kelvin Beachum addressed his Walter Payton Man of the Year award and Jordan Hicks had a lot to say about respect.

Revenge of the Birds Podcast: Transcript of Interview with Anquan Boldin for Fanduel Fanfest - Revenge of the Birds

Revenge of the Birds talks with Anquan Boldin about his thoughts on the 2021 Cardinals, his time in Arizona, the Ring of Honor and what he’s looking forward to at FanFest this weekend.

49ers news: How much trouble is the offense in if Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell can’t play? - Niners Nation

San Francisco prepares for Week 14 without a key member of the offense.

49ers Azeez Al-Shaair is Ascending to Pro Bowl Level Player - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

It cannot be understated how far 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has come along this season.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 14 Preview: Can L.A. Narrow the Gap in the NFC West Standings? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Previewing the storylines ahead of the Los Angeles Rams' Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams will be scrambling to stop Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Nearly every snap that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray took in an October game turned into a productive and sometimes spectacular play by the third-year pro in a 37-20 Rams defeat.

Rams fans gaining confidence after LA mauls Jaguars - Turf Show Times

Confidence in LA gets a big boost heading into the most important game of the season.

Around The NFL

NFL execs’ preseason worries for all 32 teams revisited: Eagles proved ’em wrong, 49ers not so much & Browns — wow – The Athletic

What has changed for every NFL team since the preseason?

Russell Wilson Next Team Odds: Broncos, Giants lead pack - National Football Post

With the Seahawks tied for the second-worst record in the NFC at 4-8, quarterback Russell Wilson’s future in Seattle continues to be a topic of debate.

Ron Rivera dismisses Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s guarantee: ‘I don’t think it’s important’

Ron Rivera isn’t having Mike McCarthy’s guarantee.

Texans LB Garret Wallow explains how to get through a 2-10 season

The Houston Texans have had a horrendous season.

Poyer & Hyde vs. The Media | Football Outsiders

The Week In Quotes is highlighted by a tense conversation between Buffalo Bills defensive backs and local reporter Jerry Sullivan.

Bold Predictions with Nick Ercolano: SPLASH PLAY | Football Outsiders

Pete Overzet and Chris Spags of EdjSports welcome Nick Ercolano to the show to catch up on NFL news and the Week 14 slate, compare NFL players to margaritas, and give Ride or Die bold prediction picks for every Week 14 game.

Five biggest threats to Buccaneers' reign; Bills' fatal flaw?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks identifies the five teams most likely to derail the Buccaneers' effort to repeat.

Did Alvin Kamara expose embarrassing secret about Sean Payton?

New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara may have exposed an embarrassing secret this week about head coach Sean Payton.