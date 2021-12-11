Seahawks elevate Edmond Robinson from practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced Friday that running back Adrian Peterson would not be elevated from the practice squad for a second consecutive week as he worked his way through back issues. However, that did not stop the team from turning to the practice squad Saturday to give the special teams unit a boost with teams mainstay Travis Homer set to miss the game due to injury.

For those unfamiliar with the name Edmond Robinson, he is a well-traveled linebacker who has made a career out of playing special teams. He’s logged just 91 defensive snaps since being drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. In addition to spending time with the Vikings he has also been with the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, the Arizona Hotshots (of the AAF), the Houston Roughnecks (of the XFL), the Atlanta Falcons, a brief training camp return to the Jets before signing with the Seattle practice squad in November. Sunday he should make his 2021 regular season debut as the Hawks look to stay on the winning track when they face the Houston Texans.