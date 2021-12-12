Seahawks-Texans 2021 NFL season: Kickoff time, TV coverage, radio, live stream, odds, more

The Seattle Seahawks (4-8) ended their three-game losing streak last week by holding off the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. While the playoffs are an extraordinary long shot, the team can increase their feint hopes of making the postseason with a win over the Houston Texans (2-10), a team so poor that they’re already mathematically out of the running in the AFC.

Seattle has yet to win consecutive games this season, but this is clearly their best chance to end that spell. Russell Wilson’s performance against the 49ers was his best since returning from injury, and the defense held San Francisco to 0 points in the 2nd half. Unfortunately they will be without Jamal Adams for this game and the rest of the season after he suffered a torn labrum. As for the Texans, a team whose only wins have come within the AFC South, they will be starting Davis Mills at quarterback for the rest of the season. They do have Jacob Martin on defense though, and he’s been one of Houston’s better defensive players.

What I’m saying here is that the Seahawks better win this game or else the mood will be foul all week.

Here are all the details you need for this game, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, December 12th, 2021

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Channel: FOX (check coverage maps here)

Announcers: Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston

Location: NRG Stadium | Houston, Texas

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional TV and radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible, Dave Wyman (Reporters: Jen Mueller, John Clayton)

Current 53-man roster: Click here

Opposition site: Battle Red Blog

Odds

Seahawks are 8.5 point favorites and the over/under is set at 40.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Seahawks 2021 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12: W 28-16 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 2, 9/19: L 33-30 (OT) vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 3, 9/26: L 30-17 at Minnesota Vikings

October

Week 4, 10/3: W 28-21 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 5, 10/7 (Thu): L 26-17 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 6, 10/17: L 23-20 (OT) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 7, 10/25 (Mon): L 13-10 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8, 10/31: W 31-7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

November

Week 9, 11/7: BYE

Week 10, 11/14: L 17-0 at Green Bay Packers

Week 11, 11/21: L 23-13 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 12, 11/29: L 17-15 at Washington Football Team

December

Week 13, 12/5: W 30-23 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 14, 12/12: at Houston Texans (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 16, 12/26: vs. Chicago Bears (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/2: vs. Detroit Lions (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/9: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, FOX)