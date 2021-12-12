Pre-Snap Reads 12/12: Gameday!

Seahawks News

Seizing Opportunity, Castaways D.J. Reed and Sidney Jones Thriving in Seattle Seahawks' Secondary - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Injuries led to Reed and Jones both being discarded by their former teams and landing in the Pacific Northwest. Since joining forces as Seattle's starting corner tandem, both players have been playing the best ball of their careers, potentially playing their way into future plans for the franchise.

Seattle Overload, Episode 18: Jamal Adams Injury Reaction and Seattle Seahawks' Defensive Performance vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

How did the defense fare in the Seahawks' 30-23 win over the 49ers? And how will it cope with the loss of safety Jamal Adams for the remainder of the season? Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon discuss that and more in the latest episode of "Seattle Overload."

Week 14 Key Matchups: Seahawks at Texans

Taking a look at three key matchups that could make the difference in Sunday’s game at Houston.

Curtis Allen’s week fourteen watch points (vs Houston) « Seahawks Draft Blog

Note: This is a guest post by Curtis Allen and the latest piece in a weekly series. Curtis looks at the Seahawks and their opponents and discusses key factors…

NFC West News

Preview: Arizona Cardinals Can Clinch Playoff Spot with Win Over Rams - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

How to watch information, previews, injuries and key players for Round 2 between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

Arizona Cardinals have a big game against the Los Angeles Rams and experts like them to win - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Saturday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, one of the bigger primetime games of the year.

What do the experts think?

Let’s take a look..

Film room: The 49ers turned to Kittle after the Seahawks stifled their running game - Niners Nation

The Seahawks were able to limit the 49ers run game to less than three yards per carry while George Kittle provided most of the offense.

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers Battle of Rebounds at Cincinnati - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the players to watch in the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Barrows: Nick Bosa is right at home on the left side. Or the right. It’s up to him – The Athletic

The 49ers have given their defensive end the license to choose his position on a given play and he's taken full advantage of the freedom.

Aaron Donald Says There's More to the Los Angeles Rams' Pass Rush Production Than Just Sack Numbers - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Despite minimal sacks by the Los Angeles Rams in recent weeks, Aaron Donald remains confident in the team's pass rush.

Rams-Cardinals: 4 bold predictions for the NFC West showdown - Turf Show Times

Cooper Kupp rebounds and other bold predictions for Monday Night Football.

Jalen Ramsey goes viral after sharing dog's bad haircut

Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey has gone viral once again but this time, it's because of his dog's hilariously bad haircut.

Around The NFL

'That's disgusting, man': Inside the gross world of NFL mouthguards – The Athletic

ICYMI: It's a simple but crucial piece of equipment for player safety. It's also a magnet for germs, dirt, blood and even animal excrement.

Urban Meyer still in Jacksonville Jaguars' plans despite building tension, sources say

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer again has come under scrutiny, with sources confirming an NFL Network report on Saturday that he was recently involved in a heated exchange with receiver Marvin Jones over the coach's criticisms of the receiving corps.

Rams Cardinals Pick, MNF Props, Trends - National Football Post

The Rams Cardinals prediction here in Week 14 Monday Nighter sees LA winning outright at Arizona for moneyline bettors.

Report: Jaguars players, coaches fed up with Urban Meyer on and off field

You only need to glance at the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2-10 record to know head coach Urban Meyer's first year isn't going well. But things are somehow even worse than they appear, and it only seems to be getting worse.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 11

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. have been activated from the reserve/COVID list, clearing them to play Sunday versus the Giants.

Bonus Coverage

CFL Grey Cup 2021 - What to know about Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The CFL's 108th Grey Cup kicks off on Sunday night. Can Winnipeg finish out its amazing season with a championship, or will Hamilton get its first title since 1999?