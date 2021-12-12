Seahawks will face Texans without several notable names

When the Seattle Seahawks take to the field against the Houston Texans in Week 14, it will be their first game without All Pro strong safety Jamal Adams. Adams, of course, was lost for the season with a torn labrum suffered against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. That said, it will also be the first trip to NRG Stadium since 2013 which was, well, a largely forgettable game for the first three quarters until Richard Sherman decided he’d had enough and singlehandedly started the downward spiral of Matt Schaub’s career.

Seahawks travel to Houston to play the Texans for just the third time.



Here's what happened last time they made the trip. https://t.co/5LPXGWgfmz — John Pfizer-Pfizer-Pfizer Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) December 10, 2021

Sherman is now but a distant memory for many Seattle fans, but the Seahawks will take to the field without several important members of the team. In addition to missing Adams, the Hawks will also be without running back Travis Homer and right tackle Brandon Shell. Kyle Fuller is set to miss the game as well, but the spot he had manned at center is now occupied by Ethan Pocic, while Damien Lewis is set to be back starting at left guard.

So, the full list of inactives for the Seahawks against the Texans is: