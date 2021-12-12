Rookie Jake Curhan set to make first start for Seahawks

When the Seattle Seahawks take the field against the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon in Week 14 they have a chance to win consecutive games for the first time this season. To do that, however, they will need to overcome a number of injuries that will keep notable members of the team off the field.

The injury to Jamal Adams took the majority of the attention during the week, but with Brandon Shell unable to go, Cedric Ogbuehi long since released and Jamarco Jones on injured reserve, the starting nod at right tackle goes to a rookie tackle. Though, perhaps not the rookie tackle many expected would be the one to get the nod.

Jake Curhan indeed starting at RT based on warmups. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 12, 2021

Through the first thirteen weeks of the season Jake Curhan has logged 101 offensive snaps to the 14 for Stone Forsythe, for those wondering why the undrafted free agent would get the start over the sixth round pick. In any case, with Curhan starting at right tackle and Forsythe as the swing tackle, that leaves Phil Haynes as the swing guard and Dakoda Shepley acting as the backup to Ethan Pocic.

Now it’s just a matter of hoping that Texans stud pass rusher Jacob Martin goes easy on Curhan in his debut as a starter.