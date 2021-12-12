Rashaad Penny has dominant game, Seahawks surge past woeful Texans in 33-13 win

The Seattle Seahawks (5-8) finally have consecutive wins for the first time in 2021.

Russell Wilson (who wasn’t sacked!) threw for two touchdowns and Rashaad Penny rushed for a career high 136 yards and two touchdowns as Seattle pulled away late and beat the dreadful Houston Texans (2-11) by a score of 33-13. Seattle trailed early and it was a one-score game into the 4th quarter, but the defense held the Texans to 0 points in the 2nd half (as they did against the 49ers last week) and the offense got going in the 4th quarter to secure the win.

Seattle’s playoff hopes remain slim but winning keeps them alive for a little while longer.

1st Half

Davis Mills led a 7-play, 75-yard opening drive that ended in a wide wide wide wide wide open touchdown for Brevin Jordan on a ridiculous busted coverage. Houston didn’t score a point last week. 7-0 Texans.

The Seahawks’ opening drive was pretty good, as Rashaad Penny ripped off a couple of runs for 22 yards to start the game. Russell Wilson found Tyler Lockett for 29 yards on a 3rd and 10 dime along the sidelines, but a 3rd and 2 toss play with Penny got blown up and they had to settle for a field goal in the red zone. 7-3 Texans.

After stopping Houston on the next series, the Seahawks were backed up at their own 3-yard line. No problem! DK Metcalf had a 3rd down conversion, Will Dissly and Tyler Lockett had big catches, and Rashaad Penny capped things off with a 32-yard touchdown to end the quarter. 10-7 Seahawks.

Houston had a 16-play, 72-yard drive take up almost 9 minutes of clock because of course they did. It should’ve ended sooner but a field goal attempt from 49 yards out was taken off the board when Al Woods was penalized for the rare roughing the snapper penalty. The Texans then thought they had a touchdown on a slant to Brandin Cooks but he was ruled down at the 1-yard line. Seattle’s defense stiffened up and actually dared to force incompletions and an eventual field goal attempt. 10-10.

The Seahawks drove to Houston’s 43 but punted on 4th and 5 because of course they did. Luckily the defense forced a three-and-out and got the ball back with a minute left before halftime. It took one play for Russell Wilson to find Tyler Locket wide open for 55 yards and the TD! 16-10 Seahawks after a missed PAT.

Bad kick return tackling gave Houston a short field and they were able to get into long field goal range, and Ka’imi Fairbairn made a career-long 61-yarder to close the gap at halftime. Wow. 16-13 Seahawks.

2nd Half

The two teams exchanged punts out of haltime, but the Seahawks’ second 2nd half possession saw them cross into Houston territory thanks to some chunk plays by Gerald Everett, Will Dissly, and DK Metcalf. A touchdown from Wilson to Metcalf was taken off the board (correctly) after a Gabe Jackson hold prevented a likely sack. That killed the drive and led to a short Jason Myers field goal. 19-13 Seahawks.

Look this game was just bad. Straight up boring garbage. Punts kept being exchanged well into the 4th quarter. Then the Seahawks increased the lead at long last with a 10-play, 67-yard drive that ended in a very sketchy looking touchdown to Gerald Everett at the 1-yard line. It was ruled a TD live but it looked like he was short. The ruling on the field stood as there wasn’t clear and obvious evidence he was down at the 1-inch line, and Wilson was able to convert the 2-point conversion to Tyler Lockett. 27-13 Seahawks.

The Texans turned it over on downs, effectively ending the game but Rashaad Penny made sure it was extra over! A 47-yard TD for his second of a career day. 33-13 Seahawks after yet another missed PAT by Jason Myers.

That was the end of the scoring, although Gavin Heslop had a serious knee injury in garbage time which was super unfortunate. 33-13 Seahawks FINAL.

Seahawks injury report

Bryan Mone was ruled out with a knee injury midway through the 2nd quarter.

D.J. Reed had a bad collision with Brevin Jordan in the 4th quarter but walked off the field under his own power.

Gavin Heslop was carted off with a very bad knee injury in the final minute of the 4th quarter.

Next week’s opponent

Another road game, this time against the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at 1:25 PM PT on FOX on Sunday, December 19th.