Filed under: 2021 NFL Season: Seahawks at Texans 4th Quarter game thread By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Dec 12, 2021, 12:25pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2021 NFL Season: Seahawks at Texans 4th Quarter game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images So this is it. We’re really playing a close game with the Texans. 19-13 Seahawks. Loading comments...
Loading comments...