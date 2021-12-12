Winners and Losers from Seahawks 33 Texans 13

Well that was easy in the end.

The Seattle Seahawks (5-8) pulled away from the Houston Texans (2-11) to get consecutive wins and pull to within one game in the NFC Wild Card race, which sounds cool until you realize how many 6-7 teams there are in the conference. If you’re a dreamer then you get to enjoy being “in the hunt” for another week.

It is very clear that the Texans are really really pathetic and that as frustrating as this Seahawks season has been, they aren’t Houston or Jacksonville bad and the scorelines in both games reflect as such. Just abject misery at the bottom of the AFC South heaped upon gobs of dysfunction and incompetence.

Let’s get to Winners and Losers.

Winners

Rashaad Penny

He had his big moment and delivered. A career-high 16 carries for 137 yards and a pair of long touchdowns that were reminiscent of the promising play he showed in the weeks prior to his knee injury in 2019. I know that Houston’s run defense is absolutely dismal but Penny looked powerful, fast, and most importantly decisive. That was a great showing and he’s chained together back-to-back effective weeks of play.

Tyler Lockett

Lockett doesn’t need a lot of catches to get a lot of yards. He put up 143 yards on just 5 catches and he had a 55-yard touchdown right before halftime. Lockett joins Steve Largent as the only Seahawks in franchise history to have three straight seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Russell Wilson

Wilson was sharp down the field and made some really good plays underneath, throwing in rhythm and not getting reckless outside of that deep throw to DK Metcalf in double coverage. He was 17/28 for 260 yards and a couple of touchdowns and did not get sacked once. How about that for the real rarity? Which reminds me...

Jake Curhan

The UDFA rookie got the call in place of the injured Brandon Shell and played well to my untrained eye. It looked to me like there was greater success rushing off of his side of the field than the left, including on Penny’s first touchdown run. I didn’t count too many pressures or bad plays from him in the passing game, so all of the promise he showed in preseason continues into the regular season. Well done to the rook!

Gerald Everett

If nothing else, he didn’t have a repeat disaster from last week. Two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown (that maybe wasn’t?) plus a jet sweep run for 13 yards. No fumbles, no drops, no problem. Also shoutout to Will Dissly who had two catches for 38 yards but did have a drop.

Darrell Taylor

He drew a holding penalty on a 3-man rush, which is impressive in itself, but he also notched his 6th sack of the season and could’ve had a 7th if not for a defensive hold by Sidney Jones. The dude is talented and will likely end the season as the team leader in sacks as a redshirt rookie, of sorts.

Al Woods

Ignore that weird roughing the snapper penalty that almost never gets called. Woods was a beast in the interior and was very close to getting a tackle for loss for a safety, and he shared a 0.5 sack with Rasheem Green. Woods will surely be getting more snaps due to Bryan Mone’s injury, and he continues to be one of the better players on the interior.

Ugo Amadi

Easily the best player in the secondary in this game. He blew up a run play in the backfield for a TFL and was unlucky not to have two interceptions as opposed to two passes defensed. I know Amadi has had some struggles with untimely holds but I still believe in him as a valuable part of the team as a nickel corner.

Shane Waldron

We got a heavy dose of play-action. Keeping in mind the opposition stinks, I had little complaints about Waldron’s playcalling and the designs (well, except one thing). For once, the Seahawks did not look like a hopeless offense that couldn’t do anything outside of a few explosive plays.

Losers

Jason Myers

He missed two extra points, giving him three missed PATs on the year to go along with just 11/16 on field goals. Myers has not been good enough this season.

Alex Collins

Pretty difficult day for Collins with just 16 yards on 7 carries and a catch for a yard. You can see the burst and speed that Penny provides at his best that Collins lacks. And come to think of it Penny is more powerful than Collins as well. I have to think Penny has earned more touches and Collins is relegated to an RB2 role, which is crazy when you consider how this season started.

Shane Waldron’s 3rd down toss plays

Trash ‘em. They don’t work.

The NFL on FOX broadcast

Oh my god that might have been the worst television production we’ve had this season. Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston and even the sideline reporter Jen Hale must have called Rex Burkhead “Rex Burkhardt” about a half-dozen times. Rasheem Green became Rashaad Green. Penny Hart was Freddie Swain. Dan Marino and Don Shula apparently won a Super Bowl. I’m sure I’m missing more but I hope we don’t get that crew again. Such is life when it’s 4-8 vs. 2-10... that’s the quality you’ll get. And we’ll get them again next week, too.

Final Notes