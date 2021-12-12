 clock menu more-arrow no yes

News and notes from press conferences after Seahawks’ blowout win over Texans

By Wilson Conn
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans

The Seahawks ran all over the Texans in their 33-13 win in Houston on Sunday, and both Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson noted the importance of the play of the offensive line in the victory during their post-game press conferences.

Tyler Lockett shined offensively today with five catches for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Being the humble guy that he is, Lockett instead focused on the play of fellow offensive star Rashaad Penny, who managed a career-high 137 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Other Seahawks were complimentary of Penny’s performance as well.

Penny was visibly over-the-moon during his press conference.

Unfortunately, the Seahawks did not exit the game unscathed. Defensive starters D.J. Reed and Bryan Mone both suffered injuries, with Reed’s coming during a scary collision with Texans TE Brevin Jordan. Seahawks CB Gavin Heslop suffered a gruesome leg fracture which will almost certainly keep him out for the rest of the season.

