News and notes from press conferences after Seahawks’ blowout win over Texans

The Seahawks ran all over the Texans in their 33-13 win in Houston on Sunday, and both Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson noted the importance of the play of the offensive line in the victory during their post-game press conferences.

Pete Carroll said the offensive line played well for them today and notes the performance of Jake Curhan in his first start.



"Did a heck of a job just hanging in there with the fellas and really proud of him." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) December 12, 2021

Russell Wilson said the Seahawks’ O-line was “dominating the line of scrimmage” in the run and pass game. He wasn’t sacked and Seattle ran for 193 yards. pic.twitter.com/Ey0GTPlvca — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 12, 2021

Tyler Lockett shined offensively today with five catches for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Pete Carroll on Tyler Lockett's performance: "That was another masterpiece today." #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 12, 2021

Two players in #Seahawks history have had three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, and oddly enough, both Tyler Lockett and Steve Largent were born in September 28 and in Tulsa, Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/doHMQ14Oqp — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 12, 2021

Being the humble guy that he is, Lockett instead focused on the play of fellow offensive star Rashaad Penny, who managed a career-high 137 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Other Seahawks were complimentary of Penny’s performance as well.

Tyler Lockett another Seahawks teammate particularly happy for Rashaad Penny for the RB’s career day. “The way he ran that ball, he was making a statement.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/mdavf3fTzE — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 12, 2021

LT Duane Brown said it was “surreal” playing in Houston for first time since Texans traded him to Seattle in 2017.



Says Rashaad Penny “ran with a vengeance.” #Seahawks @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/seEuf1pOBX — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 12, 2021

Penny was visibly over-the-moon during his press conference.

Rashaad Penny: "I'm just blessed and thankful. These guys never gave up on me." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) December 12, 2021

Rashaad Penny: "To be honest, I'm not satisfied with how I played. Because I know what I can do and I'm pretty sure everybody else know what I can do. It was just all about standing on the field for me, and I'm just thankful I came out of this game injury free." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) December 12, 2021

Unfortunately, the Seahawks did not exit the game unscathed. Defensive starters D.J. Reed and Bryan Mone both suffered injuries, with Reed’s coming during a scary collision with Texans TE Brevin Jordan. Seahawks CB Gavin Heslop suffered a gruesome leg fracture which will almost certainly keep him out for the rest of the season.

Pete Carroll says Bryan Mone has a sprained knee. Not the same knee that he was dealing with heading into this week.



Carroll said there's a good chance that Gavin Heslop with have surgery tonight and stay in Houston. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) December 12, 2021